ICC Seeks to Admit Expert Reports on Duterte Drug War Killings

The International Criminal Court prosecutors submitted the eleventh Rule 68(3) application to admit expert evidence detailing systemic extrajudicial killings during Rodrigo Duterte's presidency, marking a critical step in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The International Criminal Court Office of the Prosecutor filed its eleventh Rule 68(3) application on November 4 to admit expert witness reports as evidence in the case against former President Rodrigo Duterte. The filing explicitly seeks to include materials from three identified experts, arguing that their findings are relevant, reliable, and probative without prejudicing the accused. A central theme in these reports is the assertion that a systemic practice of extrajudicial killings characterized the anti-drug operations during Duterte's administration. This submission represents a significant procedural move to establish factual baselines and statistical evidence that the prosecution argues cannot be explained by legitimate self-defense during police operations.

Expert Analysis of Lethal Police Operations

One of the primary experts, identified in the filing as P-1162, conducted a comprehensive analysis of fatality patterns within anti-drug operations to determine the nature of police use of force. This expert concluded that the scale and statistical ratio of killings in the Philippines were extreme outliers, even when compared to jurisdictions known for violent policing methods. The report indicates that the number of suspects killed and wounded, alongside police officer casualties, defies plausible explanation as legitimate law enforcement actions. Instead, the data suggests a coordinated pattern of targeted killings that exceeded expected baseline figures from previous administrations led by Benigno Aquino III and Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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The expert witness P-1162 emphasized that the ratios between suspects and police officers killed provide a compelling evidentiary basis to conclude that the vast majority of these encounters were staged. These staged operations allegedly served to mask targeted killings, representing a systemic practice of extrajudicial execution rather than standard policing. The filing highlights that the prosecution aims to introduce two specific datasets compiled by this expert, along with materials supplied by prosecutors and other sources the expert relied upon. These materials are intended to demonstrate that the death toll significantly exceeded what would be expected based on historical data from Bulacan and other national contexts.

Roles of Additional Expert Witnesses

Alongside the statistical analysis, the Office of the Prosecutor has identified two additional experts, P-1071 and P-1078, as widely published and recognized academics with extensive experience in litigation. Both experts are listed on the ICC Registry's List of Experts, although their specific fields of expertise are not detailed in the public document. Their joint expert report is supported by associated materials, including letters of instruction and other items directly reviewed and cited by them. The prosecution asserts that these materials will assist the Chamber in determining the truth, even though some collected materials were not provided to the witnesses.

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The prosecution has requested that the Chamber allow P-1071 and P-1078 to appear for focused supplementary questioning on discrete parts of their report. This procedural request aims to expedite the proceedings and allocate time for questioning by Duterte's defense team, the Common Legal Representatives for Victims, and the judicial Chamber. The prosecutors have asked for an undisclosed number of hours for these examinations, dividing the time as necessary to ensure comprehensive coverage of the topics. This approach is designed to streamline the evidentiary phase of the trial, which is expected to involve lengthy presentations from multiple witnesses.

Strategic Impact on Trial Proceedings

This filing is the fourteenth overall in a series of Rule 68(2)(b) and Rule 68(3) applications made by the Office of the Prosecutor to shorten the duration of the trial. The strategic intent behind these repeated applications is to manage the logistical challenges of what are anticipated to be protracted legal proceedings. By admitting these expert reports early, the prosecution seeks to establish a robust factual framework that supports its narrative of systemic human rights abuses. The admission of such high-level analytical evidence is expected to influence the scope of the trial and the arguments presented by the defense.

Rights advocates have welcomed the appearance of Duterte at the ICC, arguing that victims should not have to wait indefinitely for justice to be served. The emphasis on expert testimony underscores the prosecution's reliance on data-driven evidence to substantiate allegations of crimes against humanity. The detailed statistical comparisons and expert assessments aim to provide the judicial Chamber with a clear understanding of the magnitude and nature of the killings. As the proceedings move forward, the admissibility of these reports will be critical in shaping the judicial narrative and the eventual determination of guilt or innocence.

The Office of the Prosecutor continues to navigate the complex legal landscape of the International Criminal Court, balancing the need for thorough evidence with the imperative of efficient trial management. The eleventh Rule 68(3) application marks a pivotal moment in the case, as it integrates specialized expert knowledge into the core evidentiary record. This move not only bolsters the prosecution's case but also sets a precedent for how complex patterns of state-sponsored violence are adjudicated in international law. The coming months will likely see further developments as the Chamber reviews these submissions and schedules the subsequent expert testimonies.