ICC rejects Tagalog request for Duterte trial opening statement

The ICC will not allow Tagalog in the victims' opening statement for Rodrigo Duterte's crimes against humanity trial, ruling it must be delivered in English. The trial opens Nov. 30 in The Hague.

The International Criminal Court has rejected a request by victims' representatives to use Tagalog in portions of their opening statement in the trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The court ruled that the presentation must be delivered in English. The decision was made by ICC Trial Chamber III during its fifth pre-trial conference at the ICC in The Hague. Duterte was not present at the conference on Monday after the court granted the defense's request that he not attend. Paolina Massidda, counsel for the victims, had asked the court to allow limited use of Tagalog to quote portions of victims' accounts during the opening statement.

Also read ICC Trial of Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Begins Nov 30

She said the request was intended to help Filipino victims following the proceedings connect with the experiences being presented to the judges. Massidda told the chamber that the use of Tagalog would be limited to about 15 to 20 minutes of the overall presentation, with individual passages lasting only a minute or two. She noted that the use of Tagalog would be strictly limited to quoting victims and would not be used throughout the entire opening statement.

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Judge Rules English French ICC Working Languages

Presiding Judge Joanna Korner, however, said the Rome Statute identifies English and French as the ICC's working languages and that exceptional grounds would be needed to permit the use of another language. The Rome Statute is quite clear, Korner said, adding that the working languages of the court are English and French. Korner also noted that Tagalog was not spoken by all victims, some of whom speak other Philippine languages.

She said allowing Tagalog, which is not among the ICC's official languages, would complicate victim applications and significantly increase trial costs because of translation requirements. The judge said the court would ensure that the proceedings were interpreted and that it would consider whether Tagalog translations or transcripts could be made available on the ICC website. The ruling means the victims' representatives must deliver their opening statement in English, although interpretation will be provided during the proceedings.

Duterte Trial Set To Open November 30

The prosecution is expected to deliver its opening statement first, followed by the victims' representatives. The prosecution said it was working to limit its presentation to about three hours or less, while the victims' team was also reviewing the time allotted for its statement. Duterte's trial is scheduled to open on Nov. 30 before ICC Trial Chamber III in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The former president faces three counts of crimes against humanity involving murder and attempted murder in connection with killings allegedly committed during his tenure as Davao City mayor and president. The charges cover alleged killings in Davao City between 2013 and June 2016, killings of so-called high-value targets nationwide from July 2016 to July 2017, and killings during barangay clearance operations from July 2016 to September 2018.