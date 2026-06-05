ICC Registry Proposes Efficiency Measures in Duterte Case as Trial Chamber Orders Fresh Fitness Assessment

The International Criminal Court Registry has recommended procedural improvements for the Duterte case, including clearer redaction submissions and adoption of a transcript verification process. Meanwhile, Trial Chamber III has ordered a new evaluation of former President Duterte's fitness to stand trial for alleged crimes against humanity during his drug war.

The International Criminal Court Registry has issued a set of procedural recommendations aimed at streamlining the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte , who faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to his violent anti-drug campaign.

The Registry, which provides administrative and operational support to the Chambers and the Office of the Prosecutor, emphasized the need for clearer communication regarding document redactions. Specifically, it proposed that parties and participants must explicitly identify proposed redactions to trial transcripts via email and submit them alongside a corresponding post facto redactions form. This measure is intended to reduce ambiguity and ensure that sensitive information is properly protected while maintaining transparency in the judicial process.

The Registry also advocated for the adoption of a transcript verification process that was successfully used in the case of Prosecutor v. Mahamat Said Abdel Kani. That process involves a systematic review of transcripts by both parties to confirm accuracy before they are entered into the official record, thereby minimizing disputes over the content of proceedings.

Furthermore, the Registry urged Trial Chamber III, as well as all parties and participants, to fully utilize the witness-entity and evidentiary-materials modules within the Judicial Workflow Platform, also known as E-binders. By consolidating all case materials into this single digital environment, the Registry argues that the record of the case can be maintained more efficiently, reducing the risk of fragmentation and errors.

These recommendations come as the ICC continues to grapple with complex cases involving large volumes of evidence and multiple actors, and they reflect a broader effort to modernize court procedures and enhance judicial efficiency. During the first status conference held on May 27, 2025, Trial Chamber III Presiding Judge Joanna Korner announced that the court would order a fresh reexamination of Duterte's fitness to stand trial.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in the proceedings, as Duterte's legal team had previously argued that his age and health conditions rendered him incapable of participating effectively in his defense. The initial fitness assessment, conducted earlier this year, had produced inconclusive results, prompting the judges to seek further evaluation. Judge Korner emphasized the importance of ensuring that the defendant is physically and mentally able to understand the charges, instruct his lawyers, and follow the proceedings.

The new examination will be carried out by independent medical experts appointed by the court, and it will include psychological and physical evaluations. The outcome could significantly impact the timeline of the trial, as a finding of unfitness could lead to suspension of proceedings or alternative measures. The status conference also addressed scheduling matters, with the prosecution and defense agreeing to a revised timeline for disclosure of evidence.

The Registry's recommendations were discussed, and the Chamber indicated it would consider issuing a formal order incorporating many of them into the case management plan. The case against Rodrigo Duterte stems from his tenure as mayor of Davao City and later as President of the Philippines, during which he oversaw a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that resulted in thousands of extrajudicial killings.

Human rights organizations and victims' families have long sought accountability, and the ICC opened a preliminary examination in 2018, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant in 2023. Duterte has consistently denied wrongdoing, claiming that the operations were lawful and necessary to combat crime.

However, the ICC Prosecutor has argued that the killings were systematic and widespread, constituting crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute. The pre-trial phase has been marked by procedural challenges, including disputes over jurisdiction and the admissibility of evidence. The latest developments underscore the court's commitment to ensuring a fair trial while addressing practical hurdles that can delay justice.

As the case progresses, all eyes will be on the fitness assessment and the implementation of the Registry's recommendations, which could set precedents for how the ICC handles complex, high-stakes cases involving former heads of state. The international community continues to monitor the proceedings closely, as they represent a landmark test of global accountability for human rights abuses





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