ICC prosecutors have asked Trial Chamber III to dismiss a Duterte defense request on evidentiary matters as procedurally improper, while defense counsel Peter Haynes contests the admission of P-0002 evidence.

Prosecutors have asked the International Criminal Court Trial Chamber III to dismiss a request from the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte regarding evidentiary matters, saying the request is procedurally improper.

The submission was filed before judges Joanna Korner, Keebong Paek, and Nicolas Guillou. In the document, prosecutors said the defense request goes well beyond the scope of the observations requested by the Chamber. They also said it contravenes the Rules of Procedure and Evidence and the protocol the Chamber established regarding challenges to the admissibility of evidence.

Also read Rodrigo Duterte camp asks ICC to reject ex-Davao City cop's prior recorded testimony

Prosecution Challenges Defense Request

The prosecution noted that while the defense is clearly keen to raise its concerns, the Chamber has set a protocol for submitting evidence under rule 64(1) of the Rules. That rule requires parties to raise issues about the admissibility of evidence, including on any standard evidentiary criteria, at the time the evidence is submitted to the Chamber. Prosecutors added that the defense should raise its alleged concerns when the Prosecution actually submits the relevant evidence.

They said the defense should not improperly couch its request inside observations related to the Chamber request. The prosecution also sought to correct what it called a mistaken submission by the defense regarding specific statements central to the ongoing proceedings. The document stated that the Prosecution wishes to correct the error, though portions of the filing were redacted in the available text. Duterte counsel Peter Haynes contested the admission of P-0002 evidence.

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Haynes said the articles invoked by the Office of the Prosecutor to collect and preserve that evidence require proof that a witness can no longer testify orally. Haynes argued that absent such proof, the prior recorded testimony cannot be admitted and the witness must be called to give evidence viva voce. The defense position was included in the same proceedings before Trial Chamber III.

Defense Argues Against Recorded Testimony

The case involves the former president, who was arrested and detained, and who has been the subject of an assessment on whether he is fit to stand trial. The date November 30 was also referenced in the source material. Victims lawyers have backed closed testimony and stronger protection for witnesses in the Duterte ICC trial. Separate filings have also shown lawyers opposing an ICC reassessment of victims in the Rodrigo Duterte drug war case.

The prosecution filing remains before the Trial Chamber III judges. The defense has continued to challenge evidentiary matters, including the admission of prior recorded testimony from witness P-0002.