ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, has been suspended pending a vote by member states following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. The ICC's executive bureau found that Khan had engaged in serious misconduct, including non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office. Khan's lawyers have disputed the decision, claiming it is unlawful and unsupported by evidence. This crisis at the ICC comes amidst ongoing US sanctions over the court's actions and arrest warrants for Israeli officials for alleged war crimes.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has entered a state of turmoil as its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan , has been suspended pending a vote by member states following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him.

An 18-month probe by the ICC's executive bureau found that Khan had engaged in serious misconduct, including non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office. The bureau recommended his removal from office, and the matter has been referred to the ICC's Assembly of States Parties for a vote. Khan's lawyers have disputed the decision, claiming it is unlawful and unsupported by evidence.

This crisis at the ICC comes amidst ongoing US sanctions over the court's actions and arrest warrants for Israeli officials for alleged war crimes. Khan has been on voluntary leave since last May, making him the first ICC prosecutor to be formally suspended by the court's oversight body. UN investigators found a 'factual basis' for the allegations, but a subsequent report by three judges deemed the evidence insufficient to establish the truth of the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Khan's lawyers maintained that the judges unanimously concluded there was no misconduct or breach of duty





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International Criminal Court Karim Khan Sexual Harassment Suspension ICC Prosecutor Assembly Of States Parties

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