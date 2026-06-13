ICC Orders Medical Examination of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

The ICC Trial Chamber III has ordered a medical examination of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to determine his fitness to stand trial.

The ICC Trial Chamber III has ordered a medical examination of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to determine his fitness to stand trial . The Chamber stated that a medical examination is necessary to properly discharge its obligations and adjudicate on any issues related to Duterte's fitness to stand trial .

The examination will be conducted by a multidisciplinary panel of experts, who will assess Duterte's health and determine whether he is fit to stand trial. The Chamber also pointed out that the issue of fitness to stand trial does not depend on whether an accused has particular medical conditions, but rather on whether they are able to effectively exercise their fair trial rights.

The medical examination will be conducted in light of Duterte's previous medical examination during the pre-trial phase, and the appointed experts will consider whether his medical condition has changed in any manner that will be relevant for making a determination. The Chamber has granted Duterte's request to include an individual to his list of non-privileged contacts. The medical examination is necessary to ensure that Duterte's rights are protected and that the trial is conducted fairly.

The Chamber has also stressed that it is the exclusive responsibility of the Chamber to determine the fitness of the accused, in view of its obligations under Article 64(2) of the Statute. The trial is set to commence on November 30, 2026, and the medical examination will be conducted prior to the trial. The Chamber's decision is a significant development in the ongoing trial of Duterte, and it will be closely watched by observers and the public





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ICC Rodrigo Duterte Medical Examination Fitness To Stand Trial International Criminal Court

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