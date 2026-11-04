ICC May Proceed With Bato Dela Rosa Charges Despite Absence

The International Criminal Court may hold a confirmation of charges hearing for Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa despite him being at large, following legal precedents set in other war crimes cases.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) retains the legal authority to proceed with the confirmation of charges against Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa even while he remains at large. This development was highlighted by Kristina Conti, an Assistant to Counsel for victims of the Duterte-era drug war, who clarified that the tribunal's procedures allow for hearings in the absence of the accused under specific circumstances.

Legal Precedent For Absent Hearings

The ICC can initiate a confirmation of charges hearing against Dela Rosa as an indirect co-perpetrator in former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war campaign without his physical presence. Assistant to Counsel Kristina Conti explained that this procedural step is permissible because the suspect has not been apprehended. The legal framework allows the Pretrial Chamber Judges to approve the matter if the accused cannot be found or is actively trying to escape justice.

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Conti cited a recent and direct precedent from September 2025 involving Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony. In that instance, the ICC held a confirmation of charges hearing despite Kony remaining unidentified and unlocated. Kony faces 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with an arrest warrant issued against him in 2005. The court determined that the prolonged delay in capturing such suspects justified proceeding without their attendance to prevent indefinite stagnation of the case.

Rome Statute Requirements And Representation

According to the Rome Statute, which governs the ICC, the confirmation of charges process requires strict adherence to due process even when the accused is absent. A critical requirement is that the accused must have a lawyer present to represent their interests during the proceedings. This ensures that the defense can challenge the evidence and arguments presented by the prosecution, maintaining the integrity of the judicial process.

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The Pretrial Chamber Judges must explicitly approve the decision to hold the hearing in absentia. Conti noted that the court typically argues that waiting indefinitely for the capture of high-profile suspects is impractical. Consequently, the judges may grant permission to proceed with the confirmation phase to ensure the case moves forward rather than remaining dormant for years.

Victim Perspectives On Judicial Progress

Victims of the Duterte-era drug war view these procedural advancements as significant steps toward accountability. Kristina Conti stated that the victims consider the possibility of an absent hearing important because it demonstrates that the case is actively progressing. For those seeking justice for the deaths of at least 6,000 people during the anti-drug campaign, any movement within the ICC system represents a tangible shift from stasis to action.

The senator, who served as police chief under Duterte, has been on the run since before the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him in May. His continued evasion has not halted the legal mechanisms available to the court. Instead, it has prompted legal teams to explore alternative pathways to advance the charges against him as part of the broader investigation into the drug war.

Political Pressure And Upcoming Resolutions

Simultaneously, political pressures are mounting regarding related legal petitions. The PDP-Laban party submitted a letter urging the Supreme Court to resolve pending petitions filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa. These petitions likely seek to challenge or delay the international legal processes currently underway.

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The intersection of domestic political maneuvers and international criminal proceedings creates a complex landscape for the resolution of these cases. While the PDP-Laban pushes for domestic legal resolutions, the ICC continues to evaluate its options based on established statutes and precedents like the Joseph Kony case. The outcome of these parallel efforts will determine the next phase of accountability for the alleged crimes committed during the past administration.