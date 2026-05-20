ICC Jurisdiction Dispute Engulfs Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, with Legal Grinded

The dispute revolves around the legality of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, based on crimes against humanity allegations involving former President Rodrigo Duterte. The camp of dela Rosa questioned the ICC's jurisdiction, highlighting the relevance of the Philippine Constitution and the need for legal intervention at the Supreme Court level.

The camp of Senator Ronald `Bato' dela Rosa questioned the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the Supreme Court denied a temporary restraining order (TRO) request against its arrest warrant.

His legal team emphasized that the country's Constitution should prevail, as the main case against him remains alive. The questions surrounding his case, such as whether Philippine authorities may enforce or facilitate international criminal processes after the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute and whether the Constitution remains the supreme and controlling law within the Philippine territory, remain before the Supreme Court. Ex-law dean says ICC warrant vs Bato dela Rosa should go through local cour





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Governance Philippines International Criminal Court (ICC) Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) Crimes Against Humanity Third Party Interference

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Senator Padilla Addresses Vehicle and ICC Arrest Warrant for Dela RosaSenator Francis Pancratio Padilla Jr. confirmed being with Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa since May 11 and dismissed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Dela Rosa, stating the Senate awaits a local court warrant. Dela Rosa, former Philippine National Police chief, faces charges linked to the Duterte administration's drug war.

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Senator Bato Dela Rosa Challenges Fugitive Label in ICC Legal BattleSenator Ronald Dela Rosa denies being a fugitive from justice, arguing that the fugitive disentitlement doctrine does not apply as he contests the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction over Philippine citizens.

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Senator Dela Rosa Protest, Supreme Court Decision, and ICC WarrantA face cutout of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa in a crying meme is held by an Akbayan party supporter as members of the group install ‘wanted’ posters seeking his arrest along Kalayaan Avenue in Metro Manila on May 18, 2026. The activity is part a protest calling for political accountability from Dela Rosa over his role as chief enforcer of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs. The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday announced its decision to deny Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa’s request for issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) to prohibit his possible arrest. Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed the issuance of a warrant of arrest versus Dela Rosa, who has been named as co-perpetrator of former president Rodrigo Duterte in his crimes against humanity case.

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SC Denies Petition to Prevent Arrest of Senator Dela Rosa in ICC CaseThe Supreme Court (SC) has denied the petition of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to prevent his arrest in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The SC said the en banc, voting 9-5-1, denied the prayer of Dela Rosa for the issuance of a temporary restraining order and/or status quo ante order to prevent Philippine government agencies from arresting him on the basis of any warrant from the ICC, red notice and diffusion from the International Criminal Police Organization, or any foreign judicial or quasi-judicial instrument without a Philippine judicial warrant.

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