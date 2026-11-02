ICC Prosecutors Seek Pre-Recorded Testimonies in Duterte Crimes Against Humanity Trial

ICC prosecutors have asked Trial Chamber III to admit three pre-recorded witness testimonies to expedite the crimes against humanity case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, while the defense opposes other witness statements.

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have asked Trial Chamber III to admit three pre-recorded witness testimonies in the crimes against humanity case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The request, filed on November 2 by Acting Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, aims to expedite proceedings. The testimonies are from witnesses P-1097, P-1170, and P-1318. They are considered relevant to Duterte's individual criminal liability, particularly in identifying high-value targets on drug watch lists. The prosecution stated these statements also establish the Philippine National Police role in Duterte's drug war.

Also read ICC Trial for Rodrigo Duterte Begins Nov 30

Rules For Admitting Pre-Recorded Witness Testimonies

They are being introduced under ICC Rule of Procedure and Evidence Rule 68(3). This rule allows admission of prior recorded testimonies while the witness appears in court and does not object. The prosecution plans a limited and focused supplementary examination of the witnesses if the testimonies are admitted. It also seeks to use associated materials for the three witnesses as evidence necessary to fully comprehend their accounts.

According to the prosecution, P-1097's testimony explains the tokhang killings. It also notes that warning placards were placed on some victims. P-1170's testimony demonstrates Duterte's public accusation of individuals as being involved with illegal drugs. These individuals were later included on the PRRD list.

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P-1318's testimony describes Operation Double Barrel and tokhang killings. It includes some police killings staged through nanlaban narratives, evidence planting, and cover-ups. The prosecution says these statements are internally consistent and corroborate other evidence. It added that they are mutually corroborative and accompanied by supporting documents.

They also corroborate evidence to be provided by other viva voce witnesses. Meanwhile, Duterte's defense counsel, Peter Haynes, is asking the chamber to reject the prosecution's application to admit witness P-1357's prior recorded testimony under Rule 68(2). Haynes claims P-1357 exemplifies the type of individual the chamber urged the prosecution to remove from its list. He argues her testimony is entirely peripheral and does not address the substance of the allegations.

Defense Objections To Witness P 1357 Statement

Haynes stated that the witness is not even familiar with events occurring after a redacted point. He said she ceased working on the subject following a redacted point. The defense has no wish to cross-examine her given the marginal relevance. Haynes also said the defense will not cross-examine P-0024 because it has already extensively addressed concerns regarding the introduction of the redacted dataset into the evidentiary record.

P-0024's heavily redacted statement mentions a legal process and records that may have been incomplete or selectively disclosed. It remains unclear which information this refers to. The prosecution had asked on October 19 to admit P-1357, P-0024, and P-1359 as Rule 68(2)(b) evidence. That rule relates to an alleged systematic policy of neutralizing alleged criminals across the Philippines through murder.

The prior recorded testimony of P-1357 contains details of the existence and operations of the Davao Death Squad. It notes that the words and actions of Mr Duterte indicated his support for killings of criminal suspects. Haynes objected to admitting P-1357's statement, saying it adds nothing of substance to the evidence in this case. He also objected to the prosecution's improper use of Rule 68(2)(b) to introduce associated material.

At the final status conference, senior trial lawyer Julian Nicholls and trial lawyer Edward Jeremy told Presiding Judge Joanna Korner that the Office of the Prosecution would submit eight additional applications to admit Rule 68(3) witnesses. Korner also asked for suggestions on in-court protective measures for these witnesses. Earlier, during the fifth status conference on Monday in The Hague, judges instructed prosecutors to significantly narrow the evidence list.

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Judge Korner Urges Prosecutors To Narrow Evidence List

Presiding Judge Joanna Korner emphasized that the prosecution should not submit every piece of material connected to the alleged killings. She urged the team to select only documents most capable of proving the specific charges. Defense lawyer Peter Haynes revealed that the prosecution's evidence list contains 15,529 non-witness items and 3,712 witness-related items, totaling 19,241. This is nearly fourfold the approximately 5,000 items presented during the earlier confirmation of charges stage.

Prosecutors explained that a substantial portion of the evidence comes from a large dataset of government and Philippine National Police records documenting drug-related killings during police operations. The dataset contains information on approximately 3,422 deaths nationwide. The material was initially unstructured and required years of manual review. Analysts coded individual pages and organized the records into a searchable database to make the information usable.

Prosecutors clarified they had already removed about 10,000 duplicate documents from the original dataset. They selected materials relevant to the 57 incidents identified in their trial brief, as well as alleged killing hotspots and matters relevant to the third count of the charges. They maintained they did not submit the entire dataset as evidence.

Prosecution Review Of Documentary Evidence Submission

However, Judge Korner questioned the necessity of including so many documents when several exhibits establish the same facts. Judge Korner noted that the defense would have access to the other materials in the dataset and could seek to introduce any documents they consider necessary. The prosecution acknowledged the list could be further reduced and agreed to review which items could be removed or streamlined.

They explained the list was initially kept broad because they were unsure which witnesses would ultimately be available to testify. They wanted to avoid seeking repeated permission to introduce additional documents during trial. Former President Rodrigo Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity involving murder and attempted murder allegedly committed during his tenure as Davao City mayor and later as president. He has consistently denied all allegations.

The trial is scheduled to open on November 30 before ICC Trial Chamber III in The Hague, Netherlands. Defense counsel members Peter Haynes and Kate Gibson attended the status conference. The case remains one of the most high-profile international legal proceedings in recent history.