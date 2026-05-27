ICC Judge Addresses Potential Conflicts in Duterte Case

During the first status conference, Judge Korner acknowledged the limited pool of international criminal lawyers and judges but assured no case discussions will occur at social functions. Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faces crimes against humanity charges for alleged extrajudicial killings.

During the first status conference of the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Presiding Judge Korner addressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to the limited pool of international criminal lawyers and judges.

She acknowledged that it is probable that judges and lawyers involved in the case have encountered each other before, whether in previous proceedings, seminars, or social functions. However, she firmly stated that such prior interactions will have no bearing on the conduct of the case or any rulings made by the chamber.

'Although it is not possible to predict that with any certainty, the one thing it is possible to say with certainty is that there will be no discussion whatsoever of this case between parties and the judges at any such functions,' Korner said. She added, 'As I said already, it has no impact on the way that this case will be conducted or any rulings that may be made by this chamber in respect of submissions made by both sides.

' Korner also disclosed that she had worked with ICC Prosecutor and Senior Trial Lawyer Julian Nicholls as counsel for the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) approximately 20 years ago, further illustrating the close-knit nature of the international criminal justice community. The case against Duterte centers on allegations of crimes against humanity, specifically murder and attempted murder, linked to the violent crackdown on drug suspects during his tenure as mayor of Davao City from 1988 to 1998 and as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022.

Human rights groups estimate that thousands of people were killed in extrajudicial executions during these campaigns, though official figures are lower. Duterte has denied any wrongdoing and has previously stated that he would not cooperate with the ICC investigation, which the Philippines withdrew from in 2019.

However, the ICC has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the country was still a member state. The pre-trial chamber is expected to decide whether to confirm the charges and proceed to trial. The status conference marked an important procedural step in the case, setting timelines for the submission of evidence and legal arguments. The defense team is expected to challenge the admissibility of the case on grounds of complementarity, arguing that national authorities are capable of handling the matter.

However, the prosecution contends that domestic proceedings have been inadequate or nonexistent. The ICC judges will also consider the scope of the charges, including whether the alleged killings qualify as crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute. The case is being closely watched by international observers as a test of the ICC's ability to hold former heads of state accountable for human rights abuses.

The next hearing is scheduled for later this year, with both sides preparing extensive legal briefs and witness testimonies





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Rodrigo Duterte International Criminal Court Crimes Against Humanity Status Conference Extrajudicial Killings

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