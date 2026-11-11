ICC victims' lawyers seek limits on traumatized witness testimony in Duterte trial

Victims' lawyers at the ICC support admitting prior recorded testimony of three witnesses in Rodrigo Duterte's crimes against humanity trial while seeking to minimize courtroom questioning of one highly traumatized witness.

Lawyers representing victims in the International Criminal Court trial of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte have asked judges to admit a witness's previously recorded testimony, saying this would spare her from repeatedly recounting traumatic experiences while preserving the defense's right to question her.

Victims lawyers seek recorded testimony

In a filing dated November 10, the Common Legal Representatives of Victims supported the prosecution's request to introduce the prior recorded testimonies of three witnesses, identified as P-0008, P-1164 and P-1303, under Rule 68(3) of the ICC Rules of Procedure and Evidence. The victims' lawyers focused their submission on witness P-1303, whose experience involving a murder victim in the case and the circumstances surrounding the death had caused her significant emotional distress.

Also read Duterte Defense Challenges ICC Witness Admissibility

They said admitting her previous statement would reduce the time she would need to spend giving oral testimony. They asked the court to keep P-1303's participation to a minimum, citing the witness's highly traumatizing experience related to the death of an unnamed victim. The CLRV said reducing the number of times she is required to recall and relive these memories in the courtroom would help significantly mitigate the psychological impact of giving testimony.

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Appearing as a Rule 68(3) witness, P-1303 will remain subject to questioning by the defense and may still be required to recount aspects of the events affecting her and her children, the lawyers stated in their filing. The CLRV is composed of Paolina Massidda and lawyers Joel Butuyan and Gilbert Andres. The lawyers said P-1303 had explained in detail the circumstances surrounding the incident and provided context for the documents associated with her statement.

They argued that requiring her to recall and relive the events in court could cause severe psychological distress, making it important to minimize the emotional burden of her testimony. On October 19, prosecutors cited P-1303's experience in a redacted application document to establish crime-based murders allegedly committed by Philippine National Police officers.

ICC rules protect witness well-being

The CLRV has also invoked Article 68(1) of the Rome Statute, which requires the ICC to take appropriate measures to protect the safety, physical and psychological well-being, dignity and privacy of victims and witnesses. Under Rule 68(3), the ICC Trial Chamber may allow previously recorded testimony to be introduced as evidence if the witness appears before the chamber and does not object. The prosecution, defense and judges must also have the opportunity to examine the witness during the proceedings.

The victims' representatives said the witness's recorded statement and related materials had already been disclosed to the parties and participants. They also anticipated that P-1303 would consent to their admission when she appears before the chamber. The victims' lawyers stressed that admitting the recorded statement would not deprive Duterte's defense team of its right to question P-1303, who would still be available for examination.

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They said the arrangement would avoid unnecessary repetition of her traumatic experiences while ensuring the accused's right to a fair trial. The CLRV has previously supported the prosecution's admission of prior recorded testimonies of P-1370, P-1393 and P-1416, applied under Rule 68(2)(b), emphasizing to Trial Chamber III that doing so would facilitate the victims' right to an expeditious trial. The Duterte defense team has separately sought to have ICC prosecution witnesses against former police chief Bato dela Rosa removed.

Presiding Judge Joanna Korner and her fellow Trial Chamber III judges Keebong Paek and Nicolas Guillou have yet to release a decision on 15 pending applications from the prosecutors. Duterte's trial for crimes against humanity in connection with his war on drugs is scheduled to begin on November 30.