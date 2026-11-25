Former President Rodrigo Duterte remains in ICC custody despite the removal of Incident 57. The chamber cited a timing error, but charges persist for acts between 2013 and 2018.

The International Criminal Court has removed one specific charge, labeled Incident 57, from the case against former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. This procedural update does not result in his release from custody at the facility in The Hague, Netherlands, nor does it dismiss the broader crimes against humanity prosecution. The chamber determined that this single incident, involving a high-value target, fell outside the confirmed timeframe established for the second count of charges.

Clarification on Custody Status

Despite widespread misinformation circulating on social media, Former President Rodrigo Duterte remains in detention and is scheduled to face trial. The claim that he is set to return to the Philippines immediately is false. No official announcement has been issued by the International Criminal Court confirming any release or dismissal of the entire case against the former head of state.

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Timing Error Behind Removal

The ICC Trial Chamber III ordered prosecutors to remove Incident 57 due to a specific timing issue. This charge related to an alleged drug-related killing that occurred outside the period covered by the second count of the indictment. The chamber strictly enforces the temporal boundaries of the charges to ensure legal precision in the proceedings against the former president.

Context of Broader Charges

Many other active incidents remain part of the charges against the former leader. The prosecution includes allegations of murders and attempted murders linked to the Davao Death Squad while he served as mayor between 2013 and 2016. Additional charges cover targeted killings of alleged high-value targets during his presidency from 2016 to 2017, as well as operations during barangay-level anti-drug efforts between 2016 and 2018.

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Social Media Misinformation Spread

A viral Facebook reel posted on November 17 has fueled false rumors about his freedom. The video, which showed a photo of Vice President Sara Duterte and her father, claimed the case was definitively dropped. As of the report, this reel had garnered 823,000 views, 12,500 reactions, and significant engagement on the platform, misleading many viewers.

Current Legal Status and Next Steps

The legal proceedings continue with the remaining valid incidents. In October, the trial chamber approved the addition of other specific charges to the indictment. The court has not indicated that the case is resolved, and the former president remains subject to the ongoing judicial process in The Hague for the serious allegations outlined in the broader indictment.