ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Suspended by UK Bar, Faces Removal Vote Over Misconduct Allegations

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, has been temporarily suspended by the British Bar Standards Board following a finding of 'serious misconduct' by the ICC's oversight body. The development comes as the Assembly of States Parties prepares to vote on his permanent removal, amidst allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and political backlash over his investigations into Israeli officials.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing a major governance crisis as its Chief Prosecutor, British barrister Karim Khan , has been temporarily suspended by the UK's Bar Standards Board (BSB) pending disciplinary proceedings.

This action follows a finding of serious misconduct by the Assembly of States Parties' Bureau, the ICC's own executive oversight committee. The Bureau recommended Khan's removal from office after investigating allegations that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member-accusations he has repeatedly and unequivocally denied. The BSB, which regulates lawyers in England and Wales, stated it would hold a hearing within four weeks but did not disclose the specific information underpinning its decision.

Khan's legal representatives have asserted that the British regulator's action was based directly on the Bureau's finding and they are prepared to challenge it. The controversy has persisted for over two years, casting a shadow over the ICC's operations and credibility. An Associated Press investigation in 2024, citing whistleblower documents, alleged that Khan moved a female aide from another department into his personal office.

A subsequent UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) report from 2025, reviewed by the AP, concluded there was evidence of nonconsensual sexual contact occurring in his office, at his private residence, and during a mission. However, a separate three-judge panel later assessed the UN report and found the investigation not conclusive enough to sustain the most severe findings.

The ultimate decision now rests with the 125-member Assembly of States Parties, the ICC's governing body, which will hold a vote on his permanent removal on July 24 in New York. According to diplomatic officials, the move to a UN venue is practical, as all member states have representation there. A two-thirds majority-63 affirmative votes-is required to oust him.

Diplomats suggest the proceedings are heavily politicized, with some nations viewing the allegations as a concerted effort to undermine the court's work, particularly its investigations involving Israel. Khan is also subject to sanctions imposed by the Trump administration for his role in securing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The warrants, issued in 2024, allege that Israeli forces committed war crimes in Gaza, including using starvation as a method of warfare and intentionally targeting civilians-charges Israel rejects. The US sanctions have further complicated the ICC's investigative mandate, hampering work on multiple cases, including those concerning American personnel in Afghanistan.

While two deputy prosecutors have managed the office during Khan's intermittent absences, the Assembly's upcoming vote will determine the prosecutor's long-term future and may set a precedent for the court's internal accountability mechanisms amid intense geopolitical pressure





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