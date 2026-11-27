iCaur debuts the V27 range-extended electric SUV in the Philippines. Prices start at P2.09 million for the Classic RWD variant. Full details on performance, features, and warranty included.

The automotive brand iCaur has officially launched its operations in the Philippines, introducing two new electric vehicles to the local market. Among these new arrivals is the iCaur V27, a range-extended electric SUV that combines a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a distinctive boxy design. This model is specifically aimed at consumers and car enthusiasts seeking an electrified vehicle that offers significant utility and a unique aesthetic presence on the road.

iCaur V27 Philippine Pricing and Warranty

The iCaur V27 is available in two distinct variants: the REEV Classic RWD and the REEV Flagship AWD. The entry-level REEV Classic RWD variant is priced at P2.09 million, while the more capable REEV Flagship AWD variant carries a price tag of P2.49 million. These prices include a comprehensive seven-year or 200,000km bumper-to-bumper warranty for the vehicle, along with an eight-year or 160,000km warranty specifically for the battery system. Additionally, both variants come with three years of complimentary roadside assistance and include home and portable charging kits to facilitate convenient ownership.

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Exterior Dimensions and Rugged Styling

The exterior of the iCaur V27 adopts the brand's signature retro-rugged design language, characterized by a near 1:1 width-to-height ratio that enhances its robust appearance. The front fascia features a large grille, circular Star Ring headlights, and a chunky front bumper accented with black and silver trim. The sides of the vehicle are protected by matte-black cladding around the front doors, wide overfenders, and integrated step boards. At the rear, a tailgate-mounted spare tire, square taillights, and a rugged matte-black bumper complete the aggressive look. The SUV measures 5,045mm in length, 1,976mm in width, and 1,894mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,900mm and a ground clearance of 220mm. It rides on either 19-inch or 21-inch wheels, depending on the chosen variant.

Interior Technology and Comfort Features

Inside the cabin, the iCaur V27 offers an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel and a 15.4-inch touchscreen display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel and seats are upholstered in brown leatherette, surrounded by other soft-touch materials for a premium feel. Standard features across both variants include power-adjustable seats, a 50W wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and an in-car WiFi hotspot. The Flagship variant adds premium touches such as a panoramic sunroof, an anti-glare rearview mirror, multi-color ambient lighting, and driver-seat memory with welcome functions. Audio quality is handled by a Pioneer system, with the Classic variant featuring eight speakers and the Flagship boasting a 15-speaker setup.

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Performance Specs and Charging Capabilities

Underneath the floor and hood, the iCaur V27 utilizes a range-extended electric powertrain. The REEV Classic RWD is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with a single electric motor, delivering 248hp and 300Nm of torque. It uses a 20.47kWh battery to achieve a pure EV range of 95km. The REEV Flagship AWD features dual-electric motors, producing 449hp and 505Nm of torque, supported by a larger 34.31kWh battery that provides 150km of pure electric range. Both variants claim a combined range of 1,000km with a full 60-liter gas tank. Charging times are efficient, with a 100kW fast charger topping up from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes. Both models also support vehicle-to-load charging with a maximum output of 6kW.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Safety and convenience are prioritized through a comprehensive suite of driving-assistance features standard on all iCaur V27 models. These include a 540-degree surround-view camera, automatic emergency braking, adaptive and integrated cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-change assist, blind-spot detection, and forward-collision warning. The REEV Flagship AWD variant further enhances safety with automatic parking assist, heating and memory functions for the side mirrors, and pretensioners for the seatbelts. Drive modes are also customizable, with the Classic variant offering Normal, Eco, and Sport settings, while the Flagship adds a Memory mode for personalized driving preferences.