iCAUR Extends Pioneer Edition Offer for V23 and V27 Vehicles to 2026

iCAUR extends its Pioneer Edition reservation deadline for the V23 and V27 models until November 24, 2026. The brand has increased allocations to 200 units with exclusive benefits for early buyers.

The premium new energy vehicle brand iCAUR has officially announced an extension of its exclusive Pioneer Edition promotional offer. This significant extension pushes the reservation deadline back to November 24, 2026, or until the designated vehicle allocations are completely filled. The brand confirmed that it will be opening reservations for an additional 100 units for each of its key models, effectively doubling the total allocation of 200 Pioneer units available for the V23 and V27.

Extended Reservation Timeline

iCAUR has received an overwhelming response from the market since initially launching the Pioneer Edition campaign. To accommodate the high demand, the company has strategically decided to extend the opportunity for early adopters to secure these highly anticipated vehicles. The original deadline has been replaced by the new date of November 24, 2026, providing potential buyers with a much longer window to finalize their decisions. This extension ensures that interested consumers do not miss out on the exclusive benefits associated with the launch editions of these new models.

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V23 and V27 Specifications

The V23 is a premium electric SUV that is well known for its rugged, boxy silhouette and retro-classic styling. It is available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variants, offering a range of up to 501 kilometers on a single charge. The full-size V27 echoes the same timeless aesthetic with its upright stance and overlander design. Both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variants of the V27 run on the brand's Golden REEV system, a combination of electric drive and a gasoline engine that produces up to 1,000 kilometers of combined range.

Pricing and Exclusive Benefits

Indicative pricing places the fully electric V23 at above P1.5 million for the two-wheel drive variant and around P1.8 million for the four-wheel drive version. The V27 is expected to start at P2.1 million for the two-wheel drive variant and P2.5 million for the top-spec four-wheel drive variant. iCAUR is rewarding its Pioneer Edition owners with ten exclusive benefits worth P194,932 for the V23 and P268,784 for the V27. A refundable fee of P1,000 for the V23 and P2,000 for the V27 secures a unit along with these ten exclusive benefits.

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Upcoming Test Drive Opportunities

Interested buyers now have a chance to test drive the V23 and V27 at the Auto Focus Multi-Brand Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival. This event is scheduled to take place from November 12 to 15, 2026, at Block 16, SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. Admission to the event is free, allowing prospective customers to experience the vehicles firsthand before making a purchase commitment. This provides a valuable opportunity to assess the performance and features of both models in a real-world setting.

Reservation Process and Details

To lock in your Pioneer Edition V23 and V27, interested buyers must head to the official website at https://www.icaurglobal.com/ph/. Reservations close on November 24, 2026, or when the allocations are filled, so acting early is recommended to secure a spot. The refundable deposit fees apply only to the initial reservation and will be returned if the customer decides not to proceed with the final purchase. This structured approach allows iCAUR to manage demand while offering flexibility to consumers evaluating their options.