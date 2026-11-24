iCaur launches its V23 and V27 electric SUVs in the Philippines with starting prices of P1.59 million. The brand promises strong after-sales support and extensive local parts availability for Filipino drivers.

Chinese automotive manufacturer iCaur has officially launched its entry into the Philippine market with the debut of two new electric vehicles at Okada Manila. The brand introduced the fully electric V23 compact SUV and the range-extended electric V27, marking a significant expansion for the company in Southeast Asia. This launch establishes a new competitor in the local electric vehicle sector, targeting consumers interested in distinctive, retro-styled SUVs that emphasize personal customization.

V23 and V27 Technical Specifications and Pricing

The V23 compact SUV enters the market with two distinct variants tailored to different performance and budget needs. The Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant is equipped with a 59.93kWh battery and is priced at P1.59 million. For customers seeking all-wheel drive capability, the V23 AWD variant features a larger 81.76kWh battery and carries a price tag of P1.79 million. The manufacturer lists the driving range for the RWD model at 401km, while the AWD version is rated for 501km.

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Real-world testing conducted by the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) showed the V23 AWD variant achieving a superior range of 529.8km. The larger V27 model utilizes iCaur's Golden REEV technology, which combines a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine with an electric-drive system. The dual-motor AWD version of the V27 delivers 505Nm of torque and recorded an impressive 1,246km driving range in AAP-observed tests.

Pricing for the V27 models starts at P2.09 million for the RWD variant and rises to P2.49 million for the AWD version. Both vehicles feature boxy silhouettes, wide fenders, and circular headlights designed to evoke a neo-retro aesthetic. iCaur markets these designs as a canvas for personal style, encouraging owners and custom builders to modify the vehicles to reflect their individual tastes.

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Dealership Network Expansion Plans

iCaur has established initial retail presence through iCaur Greenhills in Metro Manila and iCaur Iloilo, which serves customers in the Visayas region. The brand has outlined an aggressive expansion strategy to increase its physical footprint across the archipelago. Plans include opening new locations on Quezon Avenue, at Manila Bay, in Makati, Pampanga, Davao, and Cebu.

Marc Zhang, executive vice president of iCaur Philippines, stated that the company aims to operate 20 dealerships nationwide by the end of 2027. This network growth is intended to support the brand's long-term commitment to the local market. The expansion strategy is designed to make the vehicles more accessible to Filipino consumers while building a trusted brand identity.

After-Sales Warranty and Local Support Infrastructure

To address consumer concerns regarding electric vehicle reliability, iCaur is offering a comprehensive warranty package for its Philippine customers. The brand provides a bumper-to-bumper warranty covering seven years or 200,000km. The battery is covered for eight years or 160,000km, with a guarantee that iCaur will replace the battery for free if its state of health drops below 70% during the warranty period.

Additional support includes three years of complimentary roadside assistance and a one-year Care Pass that covers preventive maintenance. Buyers also receive home and portable charging kits with their purchase. iCaur emphasizes its logistical readiness by noting that 99% of vehicle parts are maintained within the Philippines, with delivery possible within 24 hours of order.

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Weijia Luo, vice president of iCaur Philippines, highlighted the brand's focus on lifestyle and personality. She noted that modern customers seek vehicles that reflect their identity, offering freedom for self-expression through customization. The company positions itself as a provider of quality products supported by a strong dealer network and reliable service to ensure customer trust and satisfaction in the competitive Philippine automotive landscape.