Ian de Leon Explains One-Person Corp Established for Nora Aunor's Legacy, Promises Fairness to Siblings

Ian de Leon discusses the establishment of a One-Person Corporation to manage Nora Aunor's legacy, detailing the for-profit enterprise and non-profit foundation, addressing family controversies, and emphasizing his commitment to fairness and honoring his mother's memory.

In a recent episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda this Friday, Ian explained that the One-Person Corporation (OPC) serves as the legal structure to oversee two main concerns: the Nora Aunor Enterprise, which is for profit-generating projects, and the Nora Aunor Foundation, a non-profit organization.

According to Ian, the enterprise aims to produce concerts, shows, documentaries, exhibits, musicals, and other projects focusing on the life and achievements of the Superstar. The enterprise is a for-profit entity, meaning they have plans to do shows, concerts, documentaries, exhibits, musicals, and related activities. That is why they also established the Nora Aunor Foundation, so that 15% of the proceeds from the enterprise will go to the foundation.

Ian's establishment of the OPC became controversial after his adopted sister Matet de Leon stated that they were not informed about his plans. However, Ian clarified that the OPC concept was first discussed during the 40th-day memorial for Nora at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, where all four of his siblings were present. He wanted them to be involved.

At that time it was still a concept and he wanted them to be involved in his plans to continue their mother's legacy. He believes that at that time they were not ready. It was still a concept but he told them he would pursue this and he is willing for everyone to be onboard. He told them there was even a meeting held on Zoom where Matet was also present twice.

She was aware. When asked about the current state of their relationship, Ian said it is normal for families to have misunderstandings, especially when they are in the public eye. As far as he is concerned, family units have their own misunderstandings. For him it is only a matter of time.

He will let time take its own course. He does not want to force anything until it is the right time for things to be solved. Despite their differing views, Ian believes that the time will come when they will unite to preserve their mother's legacy. He will do whatever it takes to uphold mom's legacy and fulfill her dreams while she was still around.

This is not for him; it is for mom. People have to understand it is for her legacy, the continuation of her legacy because that is what they want. He emphasized that this initiative is not for personal interest but to honor Nora's life-from a young girl selling water and peanuts at a train station to becoming a Superstar and eventually a National Artist. Just because she passed away does not mean her legacy would end there.

It is more about extending her inspiration from a little girl selling water and peanuts at the train station to becoming a superstar and ultimately a National Artist. They want to uphold that. Their opinions may differ but ultimately he can see in the future that they will all converge into one certain purpose. He clarified that the division of assets is a legal process that requires time.

Just to make things clear, the inheritance issue. He wants to set the record straight: things take time. It is not like your mother passes today and the next week there is inheritance. Everything has to be dealt with legally.

He is no legal expert but he is sure as heaven that he will have a crash course on legalities in order for this to have order and structure. One reason he decided to pursue this is because he does not want mom's name to be used freely, loosely by anyone who does things for their personal gain. When asked if he will be equal with his siblings regarding their mother's assets, he assured: Of course. Definitely.

For him he will do the things that just need to be done right now. It is hard because Tito Boy to focus on what is happening, all the discussion that has been thrown around especially with what is happening with the siblings and all. But he has to keep their focus on extending and doing what needs to be done in order to establish mom's legacy and to continue that for further generations.

Nora Aunor passed away on April 16, 2025 at the age of 71. According to Ian, acute respiratory failure was the cause of death of the Superstar, who was the mother's only biological child





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Nora Aunor Ian De Leon One-Person Corporation Legacy Family Matet De Leon Superstar National Artist Inheritance Fast Talk With Boy Abunda

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