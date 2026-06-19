Ian Abunda Reveals Plan to Preserve Nora Aunor's Legacy Through New Enterprise and Foundation

Ian Abunda explains the structure of an OPC that oversees both a for‑profit Nora Aunor Enterprise and a non‑profit Foundation to protect and extend his mother's legacy, detailing why the family is involved, how profits will be shared, and the legal steps needed to honor her memory.

I fast‑talk with Ian Abunda on the popular daytime show and he gave a detailed rundown of the legal framework that will carry forward the legacy of his late mother, the Filipino icon and National Artist Nora Aunor .

According to Ian, the heart of the strategy is an OPC - an Ownership and Profit‑Sharing Cooperative - that functions as a parent legal entity overseeing two distinct organizations. One is the for‑profit Nora Aunor Enterprise, which will develop and produce concerts, shows, documentaries, exhibits, musical productions and other projects that center on her life, work and enduring influence.

The other is a non‑profit Nora Aunor Foundation, which will receive a portion of the enterprise's earnings - in the wording of the interview, about fifteen percent of the proceeds - to fund charitable activities and support projects that reflect the values she lived by. Ian traced the origin of the OPC concept back to a memorial concert held on the fortieth day after Nora's death at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, a national cemetery that hosts the graves of heroes and heroes‑in‑lance.

During that moment, he was alone with his four siblings and realized that, to truly honor Nora's legacy, the family needed to be involved in the planning and execution. He said that he knew his siblings were not yet ready to join the idea at that time, but he kept the conversation open and promised that the project would be pursued as a family‑centric venture.

"I want them involved," he said, adding that the idea was still just a concept then, but he was determined to push it forward. While the brothers and sisters have occasionally disagreed on the scope and direction of these initiatives, Ian underscored that misunderstandings are inevitable in an extremely public family where every move is scrutinized.

He emphasized that the business structure and its legal foundations are designed to prevent anyone from misusing Nora's name for personal gain, and that the estate settlement will follow the necessary legal timeline after her passing.

"All of this will take time," he assured, explaining that she died, in the words of a legal professional, with a process that follows the law, not a rush. Much of the conversation was also about the emotional weight of carrying forward a beloved mother's legacy. Ian framed the project as a continuation of a dream Nora had, rather than a personal agenda.

He recalled how Nora rose from humble beginnings, selling water and peanuts at a train station, to becoming a superstar and the country's National Artist. He said that the entrepreneur's goal was to keep her story alive for future generations. The meeting sparked candid remarks about the hope that eventually all the siblings will align behind the same goal, even though their opinions may differ in the present.

In closing, Ian pledged that he would be equitable about how the profits and responsibilities would be shared among his siblings. He stated, "Of course. Definitely. I would do the things that need to be done right now, and its hard at times, but we have to keep our focus on extending and doing what needs to be done to establish mom's legacy for further generations.

" The interview included a brief recap of Nora's life: she was a beloved actress, singer and political activist. Known for classic hits like "Pearly Shells" and "Tiny Bubbles," she also star‑starred in television dramas such{warty a : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : :





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Nora Aunor Ian Abunda Family Legacy Nora Aunor Enterprise Nora Aunor Foundation

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