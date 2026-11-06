IAMBRAVE Convention Launches in Cebu to Combat Youth Cyber Abuse

The Laura Vicuna Foundation launches the IAMBRAVE movement in Cebu on November 6, 2026, uniting students to prevent cyber abuse, violence, and exploitation among Filipino youth.

The Laura Vicuna Foundation officially launched the Buddies Reject Abuse, Violence and Explovement movement in Cebu City on November 6, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the national campaign to protect Filipino youth from digital harms and physical exploitation. The event, known as the IAMBRAVE National Convention, drew together students from various educational institutions across the Philippines, gathering them at the Cebu Coliseum to pledge their commitment to safety and mutual support.

Training Youth on Safe Digital Practices

Francisco Dizon, vice president and board of trustee for the Laura Vicuna Foundation, emphasized the urgent need to guide young people on the responsible use of cellphones and social media as early as possible in their lives. He noted that while technology spreads rapidly, children often lack the understanding of the dangers associated with unsupervised internet browsing and the manipulation possible through digital platforms.

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Dizon pointed out that minors have open access to content on Facebook and Instagram, as well as artificial intelligence tools that can significantly influence their thinking processes and emotional states. He stressed that the goal is not to restrict access but to provide proper training on how to process the data they encounter, ensuring they can distinguish between safe and harmful online interactions.

The foundation advocates for instilling strong critical thinking skills in children so they can recognize damaging content and avoid falling victim to cyber abuse or exploitation. This educational approach is central to the IAMBRAVE movement, which aims to empower students to become active protectors against various forms of abuse in their communities and online spaces.

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Religious Leadership Guides the Movement

Sr. Ma. Victoria Sta. Ana, managing director of the Laura Vicuna Foundation, and Sr. Chantal Mukase, FMA, led the convention, with Sr. Mukase delivering the keynote address. They highlighted the educational philosophy of St. John Bosco, which focuses on guiding young people through love and compassion rather than fear or punishment.

The convention featured discussions with various experts in the fields of mental health, legal rights, Filipino values, and gender perspectives. These diverse viewpoints were integrated into the program to provide a holistic understanding of the challenges facing youth today and to equip them with the knowledge needed to navigate complex social and digital environments safely.

The movement was established by the Laura Vicuna Foundation in partnership with the Salesian Sisters to create a supportive network for young people. It seeks to foster an environment where students feel safe to report abuses and support their peers, breaking the silence that often allows violence and exploitation to persist in schools and communities.

Future Expansion and Victim Support

A second phase of the convention is scheduled for December, specifically designed to include students from public schools who may have limited access to such resources. This expansion reflects the foundation's commitment to reaching a broader demographic of Filipino youth and ensuring that the advocacy for safety and respect is inclusive of all educational sectors.

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The foundation plans to bring the IAMBRAVE advocacy to other regions of the country following the successful launch in Cebu. This national rollout aims to create a unified front against abuse, leveraging the energy and influence of students to drive cultural change and promote a safer environment for young people across the Philippines.

Beyond the convention, the Laura Vicuna Foundation continues to provide direct support through its residential facility in Tubao for victims rescued from sexual abuse. Additionally, the organization runs livelihood schools in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, and agricultural training programs in Palawan, addressing the root causes of vulnerability by providing education and economic opportunities for at-risk individuals.