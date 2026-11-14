Hye-Jin Choi Takes Share of Lead at The Annika in Belleair

Hye-Jin Choi shares the lead at The Annika in Florida after shooting a 67, joining Carlota Ciganda and Lindy Duncan while Nelly Korda trails.

Hye-Jin Choi took a share of the lead at The Annika in Belleair, Florida, after posting a 6-under 135 total following her 3-under 67 on Friday. The South Korean golfer, who has competed on the LPGA Tour for five years, now finds herself in a three-way tie for first place with Carlota Ciganda and Lindy Duncan. This position gives Choi another opportunity to secure her first LPGA victory in 127 career starts, a milestone that has eluded her since her runner-up finish at the 2017 U.S. Women's Open when she was just 17 years old.

Choi Overcomes Early Bogeys to Share Lead

Choi's Friday round began with two bogeys, but she quickly regained momentum with a dramatic 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 seventh hole. The crucial eagle allowed her to recover from the early setbacks and finish with a 67, which was more effective than the bogey-free 69 shot by world No. 1 Nelly Korda. Korda, who was competing for the first time in two months, expressed frustration with her clean scorecard, noting that it lacked the necessary birdies to compete for the win at Pelican Golf Club. Choi's ability to birdie multiple holes after the eagle gave her a comfortable standing as she heads into the weekend play.

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Korda Trails in Pursuit of Hall of Fame Eligibility

Nelly Korda sits four shots behind the leaders after a round that featured 15 straight pars, one birdie, and two closing pars. The American star is playing in Belleair with the stakes heightened by the possibility of earning LPGA Hall of Fame eligibility with a victory at this event. Korda attributed the difficulty of her round to the challenging conditions, describing the wind and the fast Bermuda greens as a significant defensive feature of the course. She noted that the putting surface was as fast as she had experienced throughout her career, which hindered her ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities despite having many chances.

Ciganda and Duncan Join Choi at Top of Leaderboard

Carlota Ciganda and Lindy Duncan rounded out the three-way tie at 12-under 128, with the Spanish Solheim Cup star posting a stellar 63 for the day. Ciganda's round was highlighted by birdies on her last four holes, showcasing her ability to finish strongly under pressure. Lindy Duncan contributed with a 66, maintaining her position among the elite contenders in the tournament. The Japanese duo of Mao Saigo, who shot a 65, and Minami Katsu, who posted a 69, trail the leaders by two shots, keeping the field tight and competitive as the weekend approaches.

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Weekend Outlook and Course Conditions at Pelican Golf Club

Choi believes that playing in the group with Nelly Korda during the opening two rounds has helped her manage her nerves for the upcoming weekend. She remained calm despite the bogey-bogey start and an additional bogey on the par-5 14th hole, which was her fifth hole of the round. Choi's strategic play, including a well-placed approach shot on the seventh that kicked around the green and rolled out to just under 15 feet for eagle, demonstrated her skill and composure. As the tournament moves into Saturday, the leaders will face the same challenging wind and fast green conditions that tested the field on Friday.

Historical Context and Future Implications for Choi

The pursuit of a first LPGA title has been a defining narrative for Hye-Jin Choi, who has been a runner-up in several high-profile events, including recent stops in Shanghai and South Korea during the Asia swing. Her performance at The Annika marks a significant step in her career, as she continues to close the gap on the tour's top tier. The outcome of this tournament will not only determine the winner of the event in Belleair but also impact the standings for LPGA Tour privileges and Hall of Fame considerations for the leading contenders. All eyes will be on Choi, Ciganda, and Duncan as they battle for supremacy on the Pelican Golf Club course.