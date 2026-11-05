Hungry Workhorse COO Lugtu Highlights Globe SIM Replacement Challenges

Kay Calpo Lugtu details the operational friction experienced while replacing a defective SIM card with Globe, emphasizing the need for empathetic customer support protocols.

Chief Operating Officer Kay Calpo Lugtu of Hungry Workhorse recently experienced significant service disruption after his mobile phone lost signal last Friday. The incident occurred just before a long weekend, leaving him without access to banking services that rely on One-Time Passwords sent via SMS. This situation highlights the critical dependency modern businesses have on uninterrupted telecommunications infrastructure.

The Defective SIM and Service Outage

Lugtu attempted standard troubleshooting steps, including moving his SIM card to another device, but these efforts failed to restore connectivity. He subsequently filed a support ticket with his mobile operator, hoping to resolve the issue before the holiday break began. By the time the operator confirmed the SIM card was defective and required replacement, the long weekend had already commenced. Consequently, he remained without mobile service until business operations resumed the following week.

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Bureaucratic Barriers in Customer Care

The process to replace the defective hardware involved navigating a complex web of internal departments that failed to coordinate effectively. When follow-up emails went unanswered, Lugtu contacted customer care, only to be routed repeatedly between technical support and account specialists. Each department claimed the request fell outside their specific remit, creating a circular referral system. Technical support directed him to an account specialist, who then pointed him toward a support team reachable only by email. This created a paradox where Lugtu was asked to send another email despite having called because previous emails were ignored.

Missed Opportunities for Empathetic Resolution

A representative eventually acknowledged that Lugtu was unable to authorize financial transactions due to the lack of OTPs. Lugtu offered to pick up a replacement SIM personally to expedite the process, yet he was still required to provide a delivery address. This interaction represented a missed opportunity for empathy, as the representative did not adjust the procedure based on the known urgency. When Lugtu requested to speak with a supervisor, he was informed that one was in a meeting and the other had not yet returned from the long weekend. The account specialist ultimately disconnected the call, leaving Lugtu without a replacement or a clear escalation path.

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Direct Intervention Restores Connectivity

The impasse was broken when Lugtu contacted Frech, a partner development manager at Globe whom he had previously worked with. Frech possessed spare SIM cards and immediate authority to act, offering to send a replacement instantly. He coordinated the activation of the new SIM while it was still in transit. By the time the physical card arrived, Lugtu's signal had been fully restored. This outcome demonstrated that customers require staff with the resources and decision-making power to resolve issues directly through standard channels.

Operational Lessons for Telecommunications Firms

This episode underscores the limitations of automated ticketing systems and self-service portals in handling urgent, high-stakes customer problems. While these tools streamline complaint filing, they often lack the mechanism to identify critical cases and assign human responsibility. Managers must evaluate metrics beyond call response times and ticket counts, focusing instead on resolution duration and the number of interactions required. Companies should empower employees to bypass bureaucratic hurdles when customer livelihoods are at stake.

Business Continuity and Redundancy Planning

Lugtu also reflected on the necessity of backup plans for accessing critical accounts during such interruptions. His reliance on a single mobile number for banking security proved to be a vulnerability. Establishing alternative methods for authentication would have mitigated the impact of this service outage. For a company dedicated to keeping people connected, the irony remains that the most difficult aspect was reaching a person capable of providing assistance.