Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Cast and Production Details

Joseph Zada stars as young Haymitch in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, joining Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close in a prequel exploring District 12's brutal past.

The Hunger Games franchise returns with "Sunrise on the Reaping," a prequel film scheduled for theatrical release on November 20. This new installment shifts focus to the teenage years of Haymitch Abernathy, the cynical mentor famously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original series. Director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson have assembled a cast that bridges the gap between the established legacy characters and their younger counterparts.

Joseph Zada Cast as Young Haymitch

Australian actor Joseph Zada, now 21, was selected from thousands of auditionees to play the teenage version of Haymitch. At 19, Zada was already gaining recognition for his role as Cal Trask in Netflix's "East of Eden" when he secured the part. Producer Nina Jacobson noted that Zada possessed the inherent mischief required for the character, a trait she believed essential for portraying Haymitch before his descent into alcoholism. Zada aimed to start his performance far removed from Harrelson's interpretation, gradually bridging the gap throughout filming.

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Veteran Actors Join Prequel Cast

Ralph Fiennes reprises his role as President Snow, while Jesse Plemons plays Plutarch Heavensbee. Elle Fanning portrays Effie Trinket, and Kieran Culkin takes on the role of Caesar Flickerman. Culkin praised Zada's professionalism and preparation, stating after viewing the footage that the young actor is destined for long-term success. The veteran cast members provided support during production, with Culkin noting that Zada's kindness and readiness made him an easy collaborator despite the intense demands of the blockbuster.

Grueling Production Across Europe

The five-month shoot spanned Spain and Germany, utilizing real locations to capture the epic scale of the story. The production involved six-day work weeks and physically demanding sequences for the young tributes. Joseph Zada described the experience as mentally challenging, particularly the pressure to set the tone for scenes alongside experienced actors. The non-linear shooting schedule added to the difficulty, with Zada and co-star Whitney Peak often filming opening and closing scenes back-to-back without knowing the chronological order until the last minute.

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Mckenna Grace Faces Intense Scenes

Mckenna Grace, who plays tribute Maysilee Donner, faced significant anxiety regarding a confrontation with Glenn Close's character, Drusilla Sickle. Grace worried about the physical nature of the scene, specifically fearing that Close might demand method acting techniques for a slap. Close did not require such intensity, allowing Grace to perform the stage combat with the help of espresso. Grace later described Close as a terrifying yet amazing scene partner, highlighting the high caliber of acting present on set.

New Generation Raised on Franchise

Many cast members, including Ben Wang who plays Wyatt Callow, grew up watching the original trilogy and reading Suzanne Collins' books. Wang stated that the series had a profound impact on his middle school years, influencing social events and pop culture references within his peer group. Zada was only seven years old when the first film premiered, making his involvement in this new chapter a unique opportunity for a generation deeply familiar with the world of Panem. The film aims to resonate with both longtime fans and new audiences through its authentic portrayal of the district's history.