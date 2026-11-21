Agnes Callamard and Maria Ressa lead calls for global cooperation to protect human rights from artificial intelligence risks at the November 21, 2026 summit.

Global human rights advocates gathered in Manila for the Rappler Social Good Summit on Saturday, November 21, 2026, to address the escalating dangers posed by artificial intelligence. Prominent figures including Amnesty International spokesperson Agnes Callamard and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa emphasized the urgent need for collective action to counter these modern crises.

Call for Collective Resistance Against AI

Agnes Callamard addressed the audience with a clear directive on how to maintain human rights priorities over profit-driven motives in the technology sector. She stated that resistance matters and can work, urging attendees to join forces with existing organizations to fight back and hold the line against ethical violations.

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Callamard highlighted that individual efforts are insufficient against the scale of current digital threats. She insisted that collaboration among human rights groups is essential to effectively challenge the power dynamics created by unregulated artificial intelligence development.

Shared Experiences in Online Harassment

Maria Ressa shared her personal experiences following her recent Nobel Peace Prize announcement, noting a barrage of instant online hate directed at her. This hostile reaction mirrors the digital attacks she faced during the Duterte administration, a period when she was a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war.

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Agnes Callamard, a former UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, related to Ressa's trauma as a fellow target of online harassment under the same political regime. Both women survived coordinated campaigns designed to silence their advocacy for human rights and judicial accountability.

Ressa described the psychological impact of these attacks as both a curse and a blessing. She explained that while the harassment is painful, it provides valuable data that can be studied and used to build stronger defense systems for other activists facing similar threats.

Turning Trauma into Strategic Systems

Ressa detailed how her organization, Rappler, transformed their negative experiences into a protective framework for others. They studied the patterns of online abuse, learned how to counteract them, and developed systems that allow them to help other journalists and human rights defenders respond to digital violence.

The summit highlighted a stark statistic regarding gender-based violence in the digital sphere during the Duterte years. Ressa noted that women were attacked in the Philippines at least ten times more often than men in 2017, a disparity that drove the creation of their specialized response protocols.

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Global Cooperation as the Only Solution

Kristian Berg Harpviken, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, argued that the fight against technology-driven threats requires a global perspective. He observed that while there are conflict zones across the world, there is a simultaneous struggle over where the reach of artificial intelligence is allowed to extend.

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chairperson of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, reinforced the message that breakthroughs in security emerge from coalitions that set aside regional and local differences. He pointed to historical Nobel Peace Prize campaigns that succeeded by uniting former adversaries against common threats.

The closing panel, moderated by Rappler head of community Pia Ranada, discussed how artificial intelligence has made warfare more efficient and deadly. The speakers agreed that human courage and integrity remain vital assets in a landscape increasingly dominated by automated systems.

The event, themed We, The Humans, served as a platform to highlight the enduring importance of human values in the age of artificial intelligence. Attendees left with a reinforced commitment to prioritizing human dignity over technological acceleration, ensuring that progress does not come at the cost of fundamental rights.