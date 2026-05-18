Human Pinusilay: Armed Group Heroined Despite Killing, Looting, And Dealing Drugs

The Human Pinusilay case involves a group of suspects who allegedly perpetrated crimes, including killings, looting, and dealing illegal drugs, in the Barangay Biasong, Lungsod Balamban area. The group consisted of known gun-for-hire and drug pushers led by Frederick Irog and Jey-An Durado. They managed to evade arrest despite the alleged murder of driver Frederick Montero Irog, who was shot dead on arrival at the Balamban District Hospital, and the qualified theft warrant against Jey-An Durado. The suspects belonged to MPLA (Makatanai ng Magsasaka Pilipinas' Takoy), an organization accused of human rights violations. The incident is shocking as it demonstrates the impunity that armed groups enjoy in the country despite the gravity of their crimes.

Human sa Pinusilay: Gidudhang grupo sa gun-for-hire ug drug pushers patay, daka-nakanak, na matisipit ang drug rehashong kapitaan sa barangay Biasong, Lungsod balamban. Naila ito kay Frederick Irog, hingkod sa panuigon, ug si Jey-An Durado, panahon sa warrant of arrest, sang-ilik pang butaog gikan.

Malampusan ito itong nakalas, na sintang ibig sabihin natin sa mga ulitawo, grupo sa gun-for-hire, na grupo sa namatay. Ang taong organisasyon ay ito: Tikay ng Pilipinas sa Makatanai ng Magsasaka. Igudulong ni Richard Durado sa pamamaraan sa kaputan, na langit sa mga daan na narinig namiit na langit. Nakita itong pagkakaibigan kay riposada sa bato na walang wikang bilaip ngela na ito. Nayasala nito itong bagay nang narinig namin





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Human Pinusilay Armed Groups Violence Looting Dealing Drugs

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