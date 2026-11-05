Hubert Aiwanger Found Dead in Berlin Hotel Room

Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's economy minister, has been found dead in a Berlin hotel. Prosecutors report no foul play involved in the sudden death of the 55-year-old politician.

Hubert Aiwanger, the national leader of the Free Voters and Bavaria's Deputy Governor, was found dead in his hotel room in Berlin on Wednesday evening. Berlin police and prosecutors confirmed that the 55-year-old politician's body was discovered in the capital city, marking a sudden and tragic end to a significant political career in southern Germany.

The Death and Immediate Investigation

Authorities located Aiwanger's body in a hotel room located in the center of Berlin on Wednesday evening. The Free Voters leader had planned to deliver a speech at the opening of his party's new Berlin office on Wednesday afternoon but withdrew from the event citing health reasons. Following the discovery, legal authorities moved quickly to assess the circumstances surrounding his passing and secure the scene for forensic analysis.

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An autopsy conducted on Thursday by judicial authorities yielded specific findings regarding the cause of death. Prosecutors stated that the medical examination produced no evidence suggesting that anyone else was involved in Aiwanger's death. This preliminary conclusion effectively rules out foul play or external interference in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

A Career Defined by Bavarian Politics

Hubert Aiwanger had established himself as a dominant figure in Bavarian politics, serving as the party's leader in the state since 2006 and as its national leader since 2010. He was known for his combative political style, distinct regional accent, and populist approach, which helped transform the Free Voters into a serious rival to the long-dominant Christian Social Union, or CSU.

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Under his leadership, the Free Voters achieved significant electoral milestones, including entering the state legislature in Munich in 2008. By 2018, following a loss of majority by the CSU, Aiwanger's party secured a position as the junior coalition partner in Bavaria's state government. His tenure also included navigating a significant controversy shortly before the 2023 election, which involved allegations regarding an antisemitic flyer from his high school days that he denied, yet the party remained in government.

Reaction and Political Legacy

Markus Söder, the Governor of Bavaria, publicly responded to the news by describing the sudden death of Hubert Aiwanger as an absolute tragedy. This sentiment reflected the high regard in which Aiwanger was held within the state government, despite the competitive nature of his rivalry with the CSU. Aiwanger is survived by his partner, Tanja Schweiger, who is also a Free Voters politician, and their two children.

While Aiwanger successfully cemented his party's influence in Bavaria, his efforts to expand the Free Voters' footprint beyond the state met with limited success. He was unable to lead his party into the national parliament, maintaining a focus primarily on regional governance and state-level coalitions. The confirmation of his death brings an abrupt halt to his legislative work and the specific policy initiatives he championed in Berlin and Munich.