Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after a scandal, as Washington debates open-weight AI models and tightens chip export rules to curb smuggling to China.

Nvidia's board announced on Monday that it would reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, following his resignation over reports of extramarital affairs, including with a woman news reports said was suspected of spying for the Chinese government.

President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance personally intervened in the board's decision, in part because they viewed Huang as a protector of US-made open-weight AI models, people familiar with the matter said. The White House did not comment on the connection between support for Huang and open-weight models. The drama around Nvidia, the top US exporter of AI chips to China, has thrust export control rules into the spotlight.

Also read Jensen Huang Returns as Nvidia CEO After Trump Intervention, Stock Surges

US Export Rules on Advanced AI Chips

AI chips are a central battleground in the US-China technology race. To preserve its lead, Washington has imposed and revised rules restricting China's access to advanced semiconductors and chipmaking technology, while balancing national security concerns with trade considerations. Export control rules are often likened to the US tax code in their complexity and constant revision.

In October 2022, the US unveiled sweeping restrictions on advanced chips to China, the biggest shift in US policy toward exporting technology to China in decades. A year later, it tightened the rules to capture more chips and stop designers such as Nvidia from selling products engineered to fall just below earlier performance thresholds. It also expanded restrictions to the Middle East and restricted chips to overseas companies headquartered in China.

In January 2025, the Biden administration extended the restrictions globally with a worldwide license requirement. In May, days before it was set to take effect, the Trump administration announced it would not enforce that rule. It formally rescinded and replaced the rule last week, leaving a gap that allowed data center capacity to proliferate in countries such as Singapore, where Chinese companies could rent computing power remotely to train and deploy AI models.

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For over two years, authorities have investigated whether Megaspeed, the Singapore cloud company whose former executive allegedly had an affair with Huang, diverted chips to China, which would be illegal. Companies in countries including Singapore were allowed to buy advanced AI chips for their data centers license-free until the US issued a new rule last week cutting off that practice. Megaspeed likely will not get any more chips.

It was added to a US trade blacklist this week, along with its Thai and Malaysian subsidiaries, blocking shipments. Nvidia said it cut off sales to Megaspeed in June 2025. About a year ago, Trump allowed Nvidia to ship its H200 chip to China, drawing criticism from experts who said the chips would help jumpstart China's military modernization and erode the US lead in AI. The H200 is one of Nvidia's more advanced chips, but not top-of-the-line.

New Regulations Target Southeast Asian Chip Diversion

Nvidia cannot simply ship chips to Chinese companies that pay for them. It must apply for licenses from the US Department of Commerce, which has issued them since last spring on a case-by-case basis. Last week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee released licensing data showing the Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026.

Last week, the Trump administration issued a new regulation adding license requirements for five countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, to crack down on chips being smuggled into China. Previously, the chip-based license requirement generally applied to countries like Russia that raise national security concerns, along with companies headquartered in arms-embargoed countries. Now they also apply to Southeast Asian countries viewed as transshipment points with a high risk for illegal diversion to China.

The rule also clamped down on AI chip sales to non-US data centers that supply a high volume of computing power to Chinese-headquartered firms. For years, Huang has said there is no evidence of chip smuggling to China.

That assertion, which experts already viewed skeptically, was further questioned in March when US prosecutors charged three people associated with California-based AI server maker Super Micro Computer, including its co-founder, in a scheme to divert about $2.5 billion of US technology into China, including AI servers packed with Nvidia AI chips. Critics say Nvidia has tried to minimize a well-known risk.

Huang once said Nvidia's sophisticated Grace Blackwell AI chip platform weighed nearly two tons and could not fit into a pocket or backpack. But servers are not smuggled in backpacks. They are routed through third countries and intermediary companies. Supporters say Nvidia may not have had verified evidence of diversion and cannot keep tabs on all products after they are sold.

Nvidia has built location verification technology that could indicate which country its chips are operating in, the company confirmed in December 2025. It has offered the feature as a software option for customers. But the company has opposed proposed legislation that would require location verification and diversion reporting for advanced AI processors.

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Debate Over US Support for Open-Weight AI Models

A measure known as the Chip Security Act is among several export control bills that gained new momentum in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, and may be included in the National Defense Authorization Act that Congress is expected to pass next month. Before the scandal erupted, Huang had pushed Congress and the Trump administration to support American companies developing open-weight AI models, which aligns with Nvidia's commercial interests, although debate has raged over the models' implications for US national security.

The Trump administration supports open-weight AI systems because they give startups dependable and cheaper options outside proprietary AI tools from providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The Trump Administration's clear and long-standing policy has been strong support for open-weight AI models, a White House official said. Open-weight AI models, unlike closed models, make core components publicly available for users to download, modify and adapt for specific tasks.

Such models broaden demand for Nvidia's chips and computing infrastructure beyond a handful of leading AI model developers, providing a business opportunity for Huang's company. Executives from closed-model developers such as Anthropic and OpenAI have expressed skepticism of open-weight models, creating a schism in the AI sector. Anthropic and OpenAI earn revenue by selling access to proprietary systems whose underlying technology they control.

Any kind of political headwinds against Huang and Nvidia could be a harbinger for a crackdown on open weights, which is not good for little tech and companies that are trying to have a fighting chance of disrupting some of the incumbents, said Luther Lowe of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator and startup fund. In a letter earlier this year, Huang urged the US government to avoid premature restrictions on open-weight tools.

A coalition of companies co-signed the letter, including venture capital firms. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said he disagreed with parts of Huang's statement, arguing that increasingly capable open-weight models could create security risks, including helping users exploit publicly available information to develop biological weapons. In a statement, he said that sufficient safeguards were needed. US competitiveness with China is also a key aspect of the policy debate in Washington.

Chinese models such as DeepSeek and Alibaba's offerings have won American business users because they are often cheaper than proprietary systems from OpenAI and Anthropic while performing comparably on many tasks. The Trump administration has taken a few steps to support the US open-weight ecosystem, including public statements from White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios.

The administration over the summer told leading AI model developers that it would not put open-weight AI models through voluntary government safety tests, Reuters reported, a win for proponents such as Nvidia who do not want such models to face additional regulatory hurdles. The administration is separately considering requiring US companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese-made AI models, including open-weight tools, Reuters reported last week.

Two Republican chairs of House committees involved in AI policy urged the Trump administration last week to go further, by barring US government agencies and contractors from using Chinese open-weight AI models. They want the government to give US companies developing open-weight models more access to computing resources, arguing that expanding the open-weight ecosystem in the US is a national security imperative in the AI race against China.

The time to act is now, while we still have the opportunity and leverage to do so, House Homeland Security Committee chair Andrew Garbarino and China Committee chair John Moolenaar said in a joint statement.