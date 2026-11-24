Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO following pressure from President Trump, sparking a massive Wall Street rally. Huang's return comes amid investigations into his personal conduct and national security concerns.

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after strong urging from US President Donald Trump, a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy for China.

The board's about-face came less than a week after Chairman Harvey Jones said Nvidia would not rehire Huang because his personal behavior was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct. Huang's comeback boosted Wall Street and sent Nvidia's shares soaring. The S&P 500 surged 4.7%, the Nasdaq composite jumped 6.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 1,450 points, or 3%.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Pressure, Shares Soar

Nvidia Stock Surges on Trump Intervention

Nvidia's stock surged 31.5%, finishing just shy of its best day since 2000, following a nearly 23% plunge last week. Nvidia said in a statement that based on US government input the board was confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk, a claim backed by Trump in an interview with CNBC. Trump told CNBC, I believe my intervention was very important in convincing Nvidia's board to reinstate its co-founder.

Huang said in a statement that he was honored to return and can't wait to get back to work. He returned to company headquarters to cheers from employees and said he was going to be a better CEO the second time around, Business Insider reported. Jensen's return is not a total shock, but it does send a troubling message about the state of corporate governance in America, said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Ocean Park Asset Management.

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Certain executives are going to be held to different standards if you are perceived to be a one of one, he said, adding Huang would still have to answer some tough questions from Congress. US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump was putting his own financial interests before our national security, while Senator Pete Ricketts, a Nebraska Republican, said Huang's return doesn't absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips.

Huang returned at the strong urging of Trump, industry leaders including Elon Musk, and some investors. His departure had reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures. The board did not mention Huang's affairs.

Apart from Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who is accused of having ties with Beijing, Huang is accused of having had intimate relationships with at least two Nvidia employees. Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologized, but has not publicly addressed the individual alleged relationships in detail. China has denied the espionage allegations.

Huang's return echoes OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's return as CEO four days after his ouster in 2023, after employees threatened to leave unless he was reinstated. Other founders and former bosses have returned in a crisis, from Steve Jobs at Apple to Bob Iger at Disney, but comebacks after personal misconduct are rare. There were definitely a lot of people who wanted him back.

Nvidia Faces Scrutiny Over AI Chip Exports

The extent that the administration intervened, the extent that shareholders intervened, it will be impossible to know, said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. The moves come as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny in Washington over the flow of advanced AI chips to China. US authorities have tightened licensing rules for some chip shipments and overseas data centers serving Chinese companies, while lawmakers are preparing to question Huang, who has pushed for greater access to the Chinese market.

Trump told CNBC that he had urged Nvidia to continue reviewing its compliance with US export controls to ensure it was adequately protecting national security. Trump, who visited Shenzhen last week, told CNBC he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Huang. Huang's exit from Nvidia threatened its business in China, Reuters reported, with some customers there canceling or hesitating to place orders, jeopardizing billions in revenue.

The Nvidia board has formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang and is also starting a search to name a new chief compliance officer. The company said CFO Colette Kress would continue as CFO. Nvidia last week also created a committee focused on national security and export controls, while raising its annual sales-growth target and forecasting fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Huang has agreed to testify before the US Senate in a public hearing on December 3, the Senate Banking Committee said. The company is also facing multiple investigations over issues ranging from potential accounting irregularities to suspected chip smuggling, and a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company and Huang of defrauding shareholders by concealing Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

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Securities Fraud Claims Target Nvidia and Huang

Securities fraud plaintiffs must show that Nvidia and Huang knowingly misled investors, that investors relied on those misleading statements and that those misleading statements artificially inflated the stock. Reuters reported exclusively that Huang misled several of the company's leaders, including its general counsel, Tim Teter, about the nature of his relationship with Alice Huang.

Nvidia led a thunderous rally on Wall Street Monday, with the S&P 500 recovering just over half its brutal loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis. The rally demonstrated how much the US stock market depends on just one industry. Stocks closely tied to Nvidia rocketed higher: CoreWeave shot up 22.3%, GE Vernova rose 8.2%, and Caterpillar climbed 7.2%.

Oracle rose 12.3% after making a pre-emptive announcement that it had in place all the funding needed to fulfill its deal to provide computing power to OpenAI. The S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points to 7,237.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,447.98 to 49,595.31, and the Nasdaq composite surged 1,471.82 to 24,089.56. In stock markets abroad, European indexes climbed more than 1% following a weaker finish in Asia.

South Korea's Kospi fell 3.3% due in part to drops for its big stocks tied to the AI economy, but those moves came ahead of Huang's return to Nvidia. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 4.93% from 4.92% late Friday. Brent oil fell 3.6% to $86.68 per barrel. It's been yo-yoing between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Analysts Assess AI Industry Growth Risks

The risks facing the AI industry could weaken growth, but analysts at Barclays suggest they should only make the build out slower and more selective rather than derail it. Markets have been badly bruised by the turmoil of recent weeks, but we do not think the underlying cycle is broken, Barclays' Ajay Rajadhyaksha and Amrut Nashikkar wrote in a research report.

Earnings remain strong, global growth is holding up and even if the AI build out slows a little, it is not collapsing. The risks are real, but for now we think they are manageable. Businesses in the S&P 500 are on track to report an overall jump of nearly 33% in earnings per share for the summer from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the third straight quarter of growth better than 25%.

Beyond general concerns that AI stock prices shot too high and entered into a bubble, worries remain that a Democratic-controlled Congress and statehouses across the country could increase regulations on the AI industry. High interest rates in the bond market are meanwhile making it more difficult to borrow money to pay for the AI build out.