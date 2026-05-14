HSBC Cuts Philippine Economic Growth Forecast, Raises Inflation Estimate

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC) lowered its 2026 Philippine economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent from 4.6 percent and increased its inflation estimate to 6.6 percent from 4.0 percent, citing energy shock surprises weighing on the economy. The adjustments bring baseline projections closer to adverse case scenarios.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. ( HSBC ) on Thursday cut its 2026 Philippine economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent from 4.6 percent and raised its inflation estimate to 6.6 percent from 4.0 percent, bringing baseline projections closer to adverse case scenarios.

HSBC senior ASEAN economist Aris Dacanay said in a May 13 commentary that the adjustments reflect surprises weighing on the economy amid an energy shock. Gross domestic product growth reached 2.8 percent in the first quarter, the slowest expansion since 2009 when excluding the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation surged to 7.2 percent in April as higher oil prices spilled over into other consumer price index (CPI) components.

Dacanay said medium-term effects are already apparent, with unemployment rising above 5.0 percent in the first quarter.

"All told, stagflation in the Philippines has taken shape. And the economic environment should get tougher moving forward," Dacanay said. The economist said the current oil shock could translate into a food shock through higher fertilizer costs. He noted that the Hormuz chokepoint has affected the supply of both oil and fertilizer.

"This should then take a toll on agricultural yields in 2026, exacerbating the effects of the incoming El Niño season and keeping food prices high," Dacanay said. He warned that higher food prices tend to have broader spillover effects on core CPI and inflation expectations. For 2027, HSBC expects the economy to expand by 4.6 percent, down from its previous 5.3 percent forecast. The bank sees inflation settling at 4.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent.

The bank expects Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to raise policy rates by 150 basis points to 6.0 percent in 2026.

"We expect the BSP to pick up the pace, and hike its policy rate by 50 bps by June, whether it does so through a 50 bps hike in the June rate-setting meeting, or two consecutive hikes, one being done in an off-cycle meeting," Dacanay said





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HSBC Philippine Economy Economic Growth Forecast Inflation Estimate Energy Shock Gross Domestic Product Growth Inflation Unemployment Stagflation Food Shock Fertilizer Costs Agricultural Yields El Niño Season Food Prices Core CPI Inflation Expectations Policy Rates Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP) Rate-Setting Meeting Off-Cycle Meeting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese Vessels Spotted in Philippine Waters: AFP Reports Monitoring of 35 Chinese Vessels in West Philippine SeaOn Tuesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced that it had monitored a total of 35 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea from May 4 to May 11, 2022. The Chinese ships were observed in the vicinity of Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, and Pag-asa (Thitu) Island. The report comes hot on the heels of China's denial of a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal that nullified its sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Read more »

Philippine Military Kills Alleged NPA Leader, Captures Wounded MemberThe military announced the death of Edilberto Daval, an alleged New People's Army (NPA) leader, and the capture of Jaymark Bada Lamela, a wounded member, following a gunfight in Sitio Casting, Barangay Bayan, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur.

Read more »

AmCham Urges Stronger Safeguard Measures, Local Government Support for Philippine Land ActAmCham, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, has urged lawmakers to incorporate stronger investor safeguards, local government support, and infrastructure financing mechanisms in the proposed National Land Use Act. The business group also supports the creation of a National Land Use Commission under the Office of the President, aligning land use planning with national development goals, and incorporating land value capture mechanisms to finance infrastructure projects.

Read more »

HSBC Downgrades Philippine Economic Growth Forecasts Amid Middle East CrisisHongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC) has downgraded its Philippine economic growth forecasts for this year and the next while hiking those for inflation, citing uncertainties over the Middle East crisis.

Read more »