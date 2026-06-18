HP LIFE Program Offers Free Online Courses in Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship, and AI

The HP LIFE Program, in partnership with UNESCO-UNEVOC and TESDA, offers free online courses in digital skills, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence (AI). The program aims to provide learners with practical digital skills aligned with current industry needs.

The public can now access free online courses in digital skills , entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence (AI) through the HP LIFE Program via the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), in partnership with UNESCO-UNEVOC.

HP LIFE, a global learning initiative of the HP Foundation, offers free training courses that introduce learners to key AI concepts, the responsible use of AI, and practical applications of the technology in business and everyday work, as well as lessons on entrepreneurship and digital skills development. In a statement, UNESCO said HP LIFE courses were made available through the TESDA Online Program (TOP), the Philippines' national eLearning platform.

The initiative expands access to free digital and entrepreneurship training opportunities for learners across the country, enabling them to develop practical digital skills aligned with current industry needs. Meanwhile, in a statement, TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez said Filipinos should be provided with skills that will prepare them for the future and to respond to the rapidly changing demands of the digital economy. Filipinos are equipped with the skills needed to remain competitive and adaptable in the future of work.

Gamit ang e-TESDA, mas mapapalawak natin ang access sa de-kalidad na training. According to TESDA, HP LIFE is a free business and digital skills training program of the HP Foundation, offering more than 30 online courses that cover artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, marketing, communication, finance, and business operations. The courses introduce learners to AI concepts, responsible AI use, and practical applications of AI in business and everyday work settings.

TESDA said that once integrated into its system, the HP LIFE courses are expected to further enrich its online learning ecosystem by expanding access to in-demand digital competencies. Further, the courses will also be reflected in the TESDA Skills Passport mobile app through its Skills Pathways feature. The partnership is facilitated through UNESCO's Global Skills Academy, a global initiative that seeks to address labor skills





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HP LIFE Program Free Online Courses Digital Skills Entrepreneurship Artificial Intelligence

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