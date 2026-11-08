Houthi Health Ministry Says Saudi Strikes Kill 33 in Yemen, Wound 39

Houthi authorities report that Saudi-led coalition strikes on Al-Shariya village east of Sanaa killed 33 people, including women and children, and wounded 39, as the UN says more than 1,600 have died since fighting resumed in July.

Houthi authorities said on Sunday that Saudi strikes killed 33 people in Yemen's Sanaa province, many of them women and children, as deaths mount in the country's revived civil war.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in the impoverished country. The death toll from the Saudi-led coalition's strikes on Al-Shariya village, located east of Yemen's capital Sanaa, has risen to 33, with 39 people wounded, Houthi Health Ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said in a post on X. A man carries a girl outside a hospital after she was injured in a strike in Bani Hushaish near Sanaa, Yemen November 7, 2026.

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Death Toll Rises After Saudi Strikes

The Houthis' Saba news agency said on Saturday that operations to recover victims from the rubble were ongoing and that aircraft targeted paramedics with two strikes. According to the near-final figures, the dead include 12 men, 8 women and 13 children, while the injured include 16 men, 10 women and 13 children, Alasbahi said.

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The Iran-backed group's Al-Masirah TV broadcast footage that it said was filmed in Al-Shariya, showing smoke rising from a struck site, piles of debris and wounded people in hospital. Saudi Arabia, fighting in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government, has not commented on the report. Saudi Arabia's Center for International Communication said it was investigating the report. The Saudi-led coalition, in a statement on Saturday, said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi missile launched toward Riyadh province.

The Houthis, meanwhile, said they had launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Saudi troops and infrastructure both in the Gulf kingdom and in Yemen. The group said six operations targeted Aramco oil facilities, Riyadh airport and Saudi military positions on both sides of the border, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X. On Friday, an attack on a market in Taiz province killed 30 people.

Renewed Fighting Breaks 2022 Truce

The Houthis said Saudi airstrikes were to blame, while Yemen's government forces accused the Iran-backed group of having fired a ballistic missile at the site. The renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that largely halted attacks between the Saudi-led coalition and the group, which controls Sanaa.

The Houthis have since launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, while Riyadh has carried out airstrikes in Yemen in support of its Yemeni allies. The ministry said the strikes hit homes in the town of Bani Hushaysh, a Houthi stronghold east of Sanaa, and that most of those killed were women and children. A medical responder told Reuters that the strikes keep coming and that just as rescuers arrive, another strike hits.

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We have even lost some of our own medical responders, who have been martyred. We received a number of wounded individuals in very critical condition, with injuries to the head, chest and legs, as well as fractures, al-Dailami added. The fighting, a spillover from the wider US-Iran conflict, has revived a complex 12-year war in Yemen that has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises globally and fragmented the Arab world's most impoverished country.

The number of people displaced since the latest round of fighting began has climbed to more than 200,000, the International Organization for Migration said in October. Yemen slipped back into war between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government in July after years of relative calm, opening a new front in the conflict in the Middle East. Since then, Saudi Arabia has regularly bombed Houthi positions, while the group has multiplied its attacks against the oil-rich kingdom.