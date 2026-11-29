Houston Rockets secure dominant 131-93 win over shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers on Nov 28 2026. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson lead the charge with combined 41 points in Toyota Center rout.

The Houston Rockets delivered a commanding performance on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers by a decisive margin of 131-93. The victory marked the eighth win in the Rockets' last ten games, reinforcing their momentum as they navigate through the current NBA season. Houston overcame a slow beginning to establish control and never looked back, showcasing superior offensive efficiency and depth against a depleted Philadelphia roster.

Sengun and Thompson Lead Rockets Offensive Surge

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson formed the core of Houston's offensive attack, combining for 41 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists throughout the contest. Sengun recorded 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Thompson contributed 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The duo was highly efficient, shooting 17 for 26 from the field. Houston as a team shot 59.3 percent from the floor, including an impressive 17 for 35 from behind the 3-point arc, which equated to 48.6 percent accuracy from deep.

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Shorthanded 76ers Struggle Without Key Starters

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the game significantly shorthanded, missing their entire starting frontcourt due to injuries. LeBron James was unavailable with a back issue, Jaylen Brown sat out due to a hamstring injury, and Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot problem. This absence of key talent made it difficult for Philadelphia to maintain competitive footing against a fully healthy Houston squad that capitalized on every opportunity.

Early Deficits and Fourth Period Dominance

Although the 76ers managed a modest rally at the start of the second period and another in the third, Houston consistently responded to maintain their lead. The Rockets led by as many as 42 points in the fourth period, effectively sealing the game. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 17 points and seven assists, while VJ Edgecombe added 14 points and seven assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also contributed 14 points, but it was not enough to overcome the significant point differential accumulated by Houston.

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Additional Scorers and Bench Contributions

Key contributions from other Rockets players rounded out the victory. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17 points, Kevin Durant added 16 points, and Tari Eason provided a spark off the bench with 15 points. Durant completed a four-point play that helped close out the opening frame, while Eason assisted on an alley-oop pass to Thompson and drilled a corner 3-pointer to take an early lead. These combined efforts ensured that Houston maintained control from the first quarter through the final buzzer.

Game Flow and Statistical Breakdown

Philadelphia initially took a 16-11 lead five minutes into the game, fueled by two 3-pointers each from Maxey and Caldwell-Pope. However, Houston woke up shortly after, led by Eason's scoring and Durant's execution. Houston carried a 36-26 lead into the second quarter and extended that advantage to 12 points by halftime, reaching 55-43 with 3:08 remaining in the half. The Rockets' ability to answer every Philadelphia rally ultimately resulted in a comprehensive 131-93 victory, highlighting their resilience and offensive prowess.