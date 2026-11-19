Kevin Durant led the Houston Rockets to a 119-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers on November 18, 2026, with 21 points and four three-pointers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Houston Rockets secured a decisive 119-104 victory against the Indiana Pacers on November 18, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Kevin Durant scored 21 points, including four three-pointers, to spearhead the winning effort for the visiting squad. The result marks the Rockets' fifth win in their last six games, strengthening their position in the competitive Western Conference standings.

Durant and Sheppard Lead Scoring Attack

Kevin Durant provided the offensive anchor for Houston, utilizing his shooting range to dismantle the Pacers defense. Reed Sheppard complemented this effort with a highly efficient performance, adding 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Jabari Smith Jr. contributed 17 points, while Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson each added 15 points to the collective offensive display.

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The Rockets demonstrated exceptional perimeter accuracy throughout the contest, shooting 19 of 35 from three-point range, which equates to a 54.3% success rate. This shooting efficiency allowed Houston to build significant leads and maintain control over the game tempo. Tari Eason also provided valuable depth with 11 points off the bench, ensuring the team maintained momentum when starters rested.

Pacers Struggle with Consistent Execution

Pascal Siakam led the Indiana Pacers with 24 points, attempting to keep the home team competitive against a high-powered offense. Kelly Oubre Jr. provided secondary scoring with 17 points, and Quenton Jackson added 15 points, including a critical three-pointer during a brief Indiana rally. Reserve guard T.J. McConnell contributed 14 points, highlighting the bench production efforts of the Pacers.

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Despite these individual efforts, the Pacers struggled to contain Houston's perimeter threats. Indiana lost their second consecutive game and their fourth of the last six contests, raising concerns about their consistency. The team failed to sustain offensive runs, allowing Houston to extend leads and dictate the flow of the game across all quarters.

Rockets Control Game From Second Quarter

The momentum shifted decisively in the second quarter when the Rockets went on a 10-2 run to take a 49-30 lead. Kevin Durant scored a dunk with 6:58 remaining before halftime to push the advantage further. The Rockets opened the half with a 12-10 lead before scoring 15 straight points, including three-pointers from Alperen Sengun, VanVleet, Eason, and Sheppard.

Houston extended their lead to 17 points early in the half, capitalizing on Indiana's defensive lapses. The Rockets made 11 of their 22 three-point attempts in the first half alone, showcasing their long-range shooting prowess. This early dominance prevented the Pacers from establishing any lasting rhythm or confidence in their defensive schemes.

Third Quarter Run Seals Victory

Although the Pacers narrowed the deficit to 72-65 by scoring 12 straight points with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the comeback attempt ultimately failed. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored seven of those points in a 53-second span, demonstrating brief flashes of offensive energy for Indiana.

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The Rockets responded by scoring the final seven points of the third quarter to take a commanding 93-76 lead into the fourth. Marcus Smart hit a three-pointer with 31.5 seconds left in the period to effectively seal the game. This stretch highlighted Houston's ability to close out leads efficiently and punish missed opportunities by the opposition. The victory solidifies Houston's recent form while highlighting the Pacers' need for improved consistency.