House Vote on Sara Duterte Impeachment Divides Mindanao Lawmakers

The House vote on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte was divided along political lines, with lawmakers from Mindanao not voting as a single bloc. The vote effectively transmits the impeachment complaint to the Senate, which is expected to convene as an impeachment court 'forthwith'.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/12 May 2026)— Lawmakers from Mindanao were divided during the House vote last Monday, May 11, on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte , showing that lawmakers from Duterte’s supposed political bailiwick did not vote as a single bloc.

Out of 318 House members, 257 voted in favor of impeachment, 25 voted against, nine abstained, while the remaining members either did not participate or were absent during the proceedings. Of the 60 Mindanao lawmakers counted, 41 voted ‘yes’, eight voted ‘no’, four abstained, and seven did not participate. The House vote effectively transmits the impeachment complaint to the Senate, which is expected to convene as an impeachment court ‘forthwith’





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House Vote Impeachment Vice President Sara Duterte Mindanao Lawmakers Political Bloc Senate 2028 Elections Duterte And Marcos Political Camps

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