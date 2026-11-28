House Speaker Faustino Dy III defends multi-purpose buildings in the 2027 national budget, citing community needs, while Senator Panfilo Lacson criticizes funding distribution.

House Speaker Faustino Dy III has publicly defended the inclusion of multi-purpose buildings within the House-approved version of the proposed 2027 national budget. He argued that these specific structures are designed to serve a wide array of essential community needs across various localities.

Legislative Defense of Local Infrastructure

The 2027 National Budget proposal has faced intense scrutiny regarding the substantial financial allocations earmarked for the construction of multi-purpose buildings. Critics and lawmakers alike have raised concerns about the uneven distribution of these infrastructure projects among different local government units. Speaker Dy responded to these criticisms by clarifying the practical applications of the proposed facilities.

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Dy specified that multi-purpose halls are not merely symbolic structures but functional spaces that can serve as barangay halls or community centers. He emphasized that these facilities are critical for addressing the diverse requirements of local districts. The speaker stressed that representatives have a duty to inform the national government about the specific needs of their constituents.

Disparities in Funding Distribution Among LGUs

Sectoral scrutiny intensified after Senator Panfilo Lacson highlighted significant disparities in how these funds are allocated. Senator Lacson pointed out that the majority of proposed multi-purpose building projects were directed toward wealthier local government units. In contrast, poorer localities received a significantly smaller share of these infrastructure projects.

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This distribution pattern has sparked debates about equity in national spending. Lawmakers from less affluent areas have argued that such funding models favor politically connected or economically advanced districts. The House has yet to release a comprehensive response to Senator Lacson's findings on the geographic spread of these projects.

Speaker Dy Quotes on Limited National Sources

In a televised report on GMA's 24 Oras on Saturday, Speaker Dy provided his direct justification for the current budget structure. He acknowledged the constraints faced by the national government regarding available financial resources. Dy stated that limited national sources must be carefully allocated to meet the various needs of districts.

Dy explained that when lawmakers propose multi-purpose halls, they are often referring to barangay halls or multi-purpose centers. These structures are intended to consolidate services and reduce the need for multiple specialized buildings. The speaker reiterated that this approach allows for more efficient use of the nation's limited fiscal capacity.

The House approach prioritizes flexibility in local governance by allowing barangays to adapt these spaces. This strategy aims to maximize the utility of each funded project. Critics, however, remain skeptical about whether this model effectively addresses the needs of the most vulnerable communities.

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Next Steps in the Legislative Process

The proposed 2027 national budget now moves to the next stage of legislative review. The Senate will likely conduct further hearings to examine the distribution of infrastructure funds. Senator Lacson has indicated that his office will continue to monitor the allocation process closely.

Local government leaders are expected to submit additional data on their infrastructure requirements. This information may influence the final adjustments to the budget before its passage. The debate over multi-purpose buildings highlights the broader challenge of balancing local autonomy with national fiscal responsibility.

Stakeholders across the political spectrum agree that transparency in budget implementation is crucial. Both the House and the Senate have signaled their intent to ensure that all regions receive fair consideration. The final outcome of the 2027 budget will depend on the compromise reached between these legislative bodies.