House Representative Calls for Inquiry into Digital Blackmail Outfits

A member of the House of Representatives has called for an inquiry into the rise of 'digital blackmail outfits' posing as media outlets or platforms for commentaries, which could be used for intimidation or blackmail. The concerned individual, Jude Acidre, stated that when a group allegedly prepares damaging material, holds it back, and demands money in exchange for not releasing it, that is not journalism. That is alleged extortion. A journalist investigates to inform the public. An extortionist threatens to profit from fear.

A member of the House of Representatives has called for an inquiry into the rise of " digital blackmail outfits " posing as media outlets or platforms for commentaries , which could be used for intimidation or blackmail.

The concerned individual, Jude Acidre, stated that when a group allegedly prepares damaging material, holds it back, and demands money in exchange for not releasing it, that is not journalism. That is alleged extortion. A journalist investigates to inform the public. An extortionist threatens to profit from fear.

The move came following the arrest in an entrapment operation of the founder of Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN) and several others over the alleged payoff demand of P300 million in exchange for not releasing a supposed video about former Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez. The concerned individuals have since posted bail.

Acidre said his proposed inquiry would examine whether online commentators, influencers, and digital media personalities who actively shape public opinion should also be held to basic standards of truthfulness, verification, accountability, and transparency. He emphasized that democracy itself is endangered when lies are monetized, and accusation becomes a business model. Social media must never become a marketplace where reputations are held hostage for money. Let us choose journalism over blackmail; democracy over digital lawlessness





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House Of Representatives Jude Acidre Digital Blackmail Outfits Media Outlets Platforms For Commentaries Intimidation Blackmail Legitimate Journalism Politically Motivated Digital Operations Public Trust Public Debate Citizens Exposes Truth Payment Monetized Accusation Business Model Democracy Digital Lawlessness Journalism Blackmail Democracy Digital Lawlessness

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