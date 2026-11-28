The House prosecution panel is prepared to cross-examine Vice President Sara Duterte if she testifies in her Senate impeachment trial, with a surprise witness expected and subpoenas issued to two individuals.

The House prosecution panel is prepared to cross-examine Vice President Sara Duterte if she decides to take the witness stand in her Senate impeachment trial.

This statement was made by House prosecutor Manila Representative Joel Chua during a news forum on Saturday. Chua said the prosecution team is expecting a surprise witness in the upcoming trial next week. He noted that the panel is anticipating additional witnesses because there are four trial dates from December 1 to 4, but they are about to present only two witnesses.

Also read Sara Duterte says she borrowed P5M to cover The Hague travels, impeachment preps

In Filipino, Chua said: Inaasahan ng panel of prosecutors na magdadag sila ng witness dahil apat yung trial dates na December 1 to 4 pero yung witnesses na kanilang ipi-present ay dadalawa lamang. This translates to: The panel of prosecutors is expecting they will add more witnesses because there are four trial dates upcoming from December 1 to 4 but they are about to present only two witnesses. The prosecution has moved for the issuance of subpoenas to two witnesses.

House Prosecutor Reveals Witness Plans

These are Lourdes Lebosada of Cale88, the alleged business partner of Duterte's husband Atty. Manases Carpio, and Agaton Teodoro Uvero, deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Customs Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group. Chua emphasized the prosecution's readiness for any scenario. He said: But in any event, handa po kami, handa po ang panel of prosecutors at kung sakali naman po na uupo ang ating bise presidente bilang testigo ng defense ay nakahanda po kami na i-cross examine.

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This means: But in any event, we are ready, the panel of prosecutors is ready. And if the vice president testifies for the defense, we are ready to cross-examine her. He further stated: Handa kami na i-cross examine ang ating Bise Presidente. In fact may naka-assign na po na abogado in the event na siya ang umupo sa witness stand.

This translates to: We are ready to cross-examine our Vice President. In fact, a lawyer has already been assigned in the event that she takes the witness stand. The House prosecutor also said the panel is preparing for all possibilities, including Carpio taking the witness stand. He said: Lahat naman yan possibility kaya hindi yan tinatanggal sa table.

Impeachment Trial Focuses on Unexplained Wealth

This means: All of those are possibilities so they are not taken off the table. The impeachment trial is tackling the sole remaining charge of unexplained wealth against Duterte. This comes after the prosecution team dropped all other three articles of impeachment. Separately, Paolo Panelo was issued a show cause order by the Senate impeachment court.

This development adds to the ongoing proceedings. The vice president earlier said she and her defense team are always preparing for the worst. She made this statement as the trial is nearing its end and the Senate impeachment court is expected to issue a verdict soon. She reiterated that she would not be stepping down from office amid her impeachment trial.

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Senate Trial to Continue with Scheduled Dates

The trial is set to continue with the scheduled dates, and the prosecution is ready to present its case and cross-examine any witnesses, including the Vice President if she chooses to testify. The defense has also indicated its readiness, and the Senate impeachment court is proceeding with the trial.