House Prosecutors Dismiss Duterte Spokesperson Claims of Impeachment Failure

House prosecutors Terry Ridon and Jay Tolosa reject VP Sara Duterte team claims, citing admitted evidence and defense witness strategy as proof of strong prosecution case.

House prosecutors have firmly rejected assertions made by Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson that the impeachment case has failed, describing the comments as disconnected from the legal realities of the proceedings. During a news forum on Saturday, lawmakers emphasized that the admission of substantial evidence and the compelled testimony of defense witnesses prove the prosecution is advancing its case effectively rather than stumbling.

Legal Team Refutes Failure Claims

House prosecutor and Bicol Saro party-list Representative Terry Ridon addressed the remarks directly, suggesting that Attorney Panelo might have woken up in a bad mood when making such declarations. Ridon questioned the basis of the negative assessment, asking in what alternate universe the legal team had actually failed given the procedural progress being made.

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He argued that the very fact that evidence has been admitted into the record demonstrates the strength of the prosecution's position. If the case were truly failing, these items would not have been accepted, and the defense would not be required to address issues point by point in their presentation of evidence.

Ridon further noted that he could not identify which reality Panelo was referencing regarding the current state of the trial. He maintained that the procedural milestones achieved so far contradict any narrative of defeat, highlighting the rigorous examination of the articles of impeachment.

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Defense Strategy and Public Opinion

House prosecution spokesperson Jay Tolosa added that declaring the prosecution unsuccessful would imply that all prior efforts had been futile, a conclusion he rejected based on the defense's own actions. He pointed out that the defense team has already scheduled the presentation of twenty-four witnesses within just the first week of the proceedings.

Tolosa described this aggressive witness lineup as inconsistent with claims that the prosecution is losing ground or that the case is collapsing. The sheer volume of defense witnesses suggests a robust legal strategy rather than a desperate attempt to salvage a weakening position.

When asked about surveys indicating favorable public opinion for the Vice President's defense team, Ridon stated that the impeachment trial is not a beauty contest or a popularity poll. He emphasized that the legal process is distinct from Miss Universe or any other pageant, focusing solely on establishing facts and evidence.

Ridon also suggested that recent survey results showed signs of partisanship, citing significant differences in poll outcomes across various regions. Tolosa concurred, describing the particular survey as stale because it was conducted before the presentation of the article on unexplained wealth.

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SALN Significance and Next Steps

Tolosa expressed readiness for any witness the defense might call, including the possibility of Vice President Sara Duterte herself taking the stand. He noted that multiple surveys indicate the public desires the Vice President to personally explain the allegations against her, making her testimony a potential key factor in the trial.

Addressing concerns that staff witnesses might blame administrative errors in financial records, Tolosa reminded the public that Duterte is a lawyer who signed the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. He stressed that the significance of signing and notarizing such documents is well understood by legal professionals.

The prosecution team is pushing to conclude the proceedings on the sole remaining article regarding unexplained wealth by the end of the year. They argued that allowing further evidence on previously withdrawn articles would serve no legitimate purpose in the final vote on conviction.

Tolosa concluded that the focus must remain on the unexplained wealth allegations, which are the only remaining issue for the House to decide. The legal team is prepared to address these issues head-on to ensure the trial reaches a definitive conclusion as scheduled.