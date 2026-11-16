House Prosecutors Decline Rebuttal in Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial

The House impeachment panel against Vice President Sara Duterte declares no need for rebuttal evidence. Attorneys Tolosa and Ridon express confidence in their case as defense witnesses testify on SALN discrepancies.

The House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has officially announced it will not file any rebuttal evidence. Atty. Benjamin Tolosa Jr., serving as the House impeachment trial spokesperson and counsel to the panel of prosecutors, made this statement during an online interview on Monday. The panel maintains that the evidence presented during their own case was sufficient to establish their claims without needing further validation.

Confidence in Current Prosecution Case

Tolosa clarified that the decision stems from confidence in the strength of the evidence already submitted rather than logistical difficulties. He stated that the panel does not see any reason to add more evidence to answer the statements made by the defense witnesses. The prosecution team believes their initial presentation established a strong case that remains valid regardless of the defense's subsequent testimony. Tolosa emphasized that they welcome the statements from the defense witnesses as they do not weaken the prosecution's standing.

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Defense Witness Testimonies Analyzed

The defense panel has presented its first batch of witnesses, including Engineer John Kenneth Enumerables from the Island Garden City of Samal and Engineer Jaime Adalin from Davao. Attorney Suzette Balucanag-Punay, in-house counsel for Gencorp Industries, Inc., also testified regarding the Vice President's financial interests. Enumerables admitted he could not say with absolute certainty if a specific property was the same one declared in the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN). He answered affirmatively when asked if a property discussed during the trial was the same asset listed on the Vice President's 2024 SALN.

SALN Valuations and Investment Details

The property in question is located in Barangay 74-A in Davao City and was listed on the SALN with an assessed value of P82,046 and a fair market value of P2,051,150. Balucanag-Punay acknowledged that the Vice President has a loose investment in GenCorp and earned profit from it. Despite these admissions, the House prosecution panel is waiting for the defense panel's formal offer of evidence before making further moves. The prosecution team notes that these testimonies do not address the core issues regarding undeclared wealth.

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Prosecution Readiness for Upcoming Witnesses

House impeachment prosecutor Rep. Terry Ridon confirmed that the panel has received the defense's manifest identifying witnesses for Thursday and Friday. Ridon stated that the prosecutors are ready to cross-examine the four new witnesses who will be presented. However, he noted that these witnesses will focus on the banana chips export business of the Vice President's husband, Atty. Mans Carpio. The prosecution team views this focus as a diversion from the more critical financial allegations at hand.

Focus on Undeclared Funds and Expert Tests

Ridon emphasized that the current testimony does not provide the details sought by the senator-judges regarding hundreds of millions of pesos in Cale88. House lead prosecutor Rep. Gerville Luistro previously described the first batch of defense witnesses as weak for failing to deliver explosive testimonies. Luistro supported the view that there were no fireworks, only weak sparks that betrayed the defense's lack of strong evidence. The prosecution remains focused on the hundreds of millions of pesos supposedly not declared in the Vice President's SALN. The next set of witnesses includes an expert on anti-money laundering, which the prosecution views as another attempt to distract from the main allegations.