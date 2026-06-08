House Prosecutors Criticize Vice President's Impeachment Response as Avoiding Substantive Issues

The House prosecution team asserts that Vice President Sara Duterte's answer to impeachment charges fails to address factual allegations, focusing instead on procedural objections, and calls for the trial to proceed without further delays.

The House of Representatives' prosecution team in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has issued a stark rebuke of her formal answer, arguing that it does not engage with the material facts of the charges and instead attempts to derail the proceedings on procedural grounds.

In a statement released on Monday, the 11-member prosecution panel contended that the Vice President's response raises no genuine factual dispute requiring a further pleading, and that its primary function is to seek an outright dismissal of the case before trial, a move they say is not sanctioned by the Constitution or Senate rules. This assessment sets the stage for a contentious opening to the historic trial, the first for a Vice President in modern Philippine history, with prosecutors signaling they will not file a reply and will push for an immediate commencement of the trial proper.

The core of the prosecution's criticism is that the Answer, a formal legal document, systematically avoids confronting the specific factual allegations detailed across the four Articles of Impeachment. While the Vice President generally denies committing any impeachable offense, the prosecutors argue she provides no coherent factual narrative to directly refute the charges. On the allegation concerning the use of confidential funds, they note she disputes the legal significance but fails to explain how the funds were actually utilized.

Regarding claims of unexplained wealth, they state she did not offer a factual accounting of transactions or disclose the true value of her assets. For the bribery charge, they point out she dismissed it as speculative but presented no alternative version of events. Even on the charge involving alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family, the prosecution claims she merely rejected the legal characterization of those statements without addressing the underlying factual assertions.

According to the team, this pattern demonstrates that the document is not a genuine answer but a strategic move to secure pre-trial dismissal. Furthermore, the prosecutors push back against the Vice President's procedural and jurisdictional objections, particularly those challenging the House's authority to initiate the impeachment. They argue such challenges contravene the chamber's constitutional and exclusive power to originate impeachment proceedings and note that some issues are already pending before the Supreme Court.

They assert that the Senate, sitting as an Impeachment Court, cannot review or pre-empt matters before the high court, as that would disrupt the constitutional separation of powers. They also argue that her objections regarding the Senate's Rules are misplaced, as the Constitution mandates that impeachment be resolved only by conviction or acquittal after a full hearing, not by summary dismissal.

Consequently, the prosecution declares it will dispense with filing a reply, stating that further paper submissions would only delay the constitutionally required trial. This stance places the onus on the Senate judges to decide whether to proceed immediately to trial or first address the threshold motions raised in the Vice President's Answer





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Impeachment Sara Duterte House Prosecution Senate Trial Constitutional Objections

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