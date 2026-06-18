House Prosecutors and Duterte's Legal Team Attend Pre-trial Conference Ahead of Impeachment Trial

House prosecutors and Duterte's legal team attended a Senate pre-trial conference on Thursday, June 18, ahead of the former president's impeachment trial. The pre-trial proceedings aim to stipulate and simplify issues, identify evidence and witnesses, set trial dates, and address other matters that would 'promote a fair and expeditious' trial.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. Jire Carreon/RapplerThe pre-trial hearing places House prosecutors and Duterte's legal team in one room at the same time to discuss witnesses, evidence, and trial dates, among others.

The pre-trial proceedings seek to stipulate and simplify issues, identify evidence and witnesses, set trial dates, and address other matters that would 'promote a fair and expeditious' trial, according to a June 9 notice signed by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian. House lead prosecutor and Batangas 2nd District Representative Jinky Luistro previously said the prosecution would ask the impeachment court whether it would adopt an open rule, allowing prosecutors to raise matters beyond those already covered during witness examination.

The prosecution would also seek guidance on whether both sides will be allowed to use Filipino during the proceedings. Both parties submitted their pre-trial briefs on Monday, containing a summary of admitted facts, proposed stipulations, a list of documents and exhibits, and the witnesses they intend to present along with the purpose of their testimonies. The 11-member prosecution team plans to present at least 57 witnesses.

The pre-trial notice states that the conference would be closed to the media and the public to provide the 'widest freedom and latitude' in attaining its objectives. There are no specific provisions on how the pre-trial must proceed in the 1987 Constitution and the Senate rules handbook.

However, Senate Resolution No. 39 provides that the 'provisions of the Rules of the Senate and the revised Rules of Court shall apply suppletorily whenever applicable.

' The impeachment court must issue a pre-trial order reflecting the matters agreed upon and decided during the pre-trial conference. The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial in July. The House impeached Duterte for a second time in May over charges that include misuse of confidential funds, bribery of education officials, unexplained wealth, and threats to the life of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family





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House Prosecutors Duterte's Legal Team Senate Pre-Trial Conference Pre-Trial Proceedings Stipulate And Simplify Issues Identify Evidence And Witnesses Set Trial Dates Promote A Fair And Expeditious Trial Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian Jinky Luistro Batangas 2Nd District Representative Pre-Trial Briefs Witnesses Impeachment Trial Joseph Estrada Renato Corona Senate Impeachment Rules Rules Of The Senate Rules Of The Court Senate Resolution No. 39 Pre-Trial Order Impeachment Charges Misuse Of Confidential Funds Bribery Of Education Officials Unexplained Wealth Threats To The Life Of President Ferdinand Mar

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