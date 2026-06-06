House Prosecutor Ridon Opens Suitcase with Mangoes and Wigs to Dispel Bribery Allegations in Impeachment Case vs Sara Duterte

Rep. Terry Ridon of the House impeachment prosecution panel dismisses bribery claims by revealing mangoes and wigs from a suitcase, affirms impeachment trial will proceed in July amid Senate leadership changes.

In a press conference held in Quezon City, Representative Terry Ridon, a member of the House of Representatives impeachment prosecution panel, addressed allegations surrounding mysterious suitcases that have become a central symbol in the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte .

Ridon brought a physical suitcase to the event, stating, 'To end the lies about the suitcase issue, I brought a suitcase today. Not all suitcases contain money. Others contain mangoes and wigs.

' Opening the luggage, he revealed mangoes and wigs, emphasizing that the House will not be swayed by what he described as fabricated testimonies. 'The House and the House Prosecution Panel will not be deterred. We will not be intimidated by lies and fabricated testimonies from anyone,' Ridon declared, visibly dismissing the allegations that he or other House members received bribes or illicit payments from the so-called 18 Marines group.

The lawmaker firmly denied ever receiving any suitcase, stating, 'At no time, in no place, have I ever received a suitcase.

' This theatrical move was meant to counter rumors that House members were bribed to push for the impeachment of Vice President Duterte. The impeachment trial against Sara Duterte is set to proceed in July, regardless of the leadership in the Senate. Ridon reiterated that the House prosecution panel is prepared to present its case under any Senate leadership and under any presiding officer of the Senate Impeachment Court.

This statement comes amid political maneuvering in the Senate, where Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was recently elected Senate President Pro Tempore after the Senate reconvened following a period of inactivity due to a lack of quorum. The minority bloc in the Senate declared Gatchalian as acting Senate President, replacing Senator Loren Legarda. This development occurred after Senator Francis 'Chiz' Escudero attended the plenary session, breaking a two-day standoff where the majority bloc was absent.

Ridon assured the public that the trial will push through, saying, 'The impeachment trial will proceed. The House and the House Prosecution Panel will present all evidence against Vice President Sara Duterte, including AMLC reports, NBI reports, and video documentation of her threats against the President. The issue is about holding the Vice President accountable, nothing more.

' In response, Vice President Duterte's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the impeachment case, arguing that the Articles of Impeachment are 'constitutionally infirm, procedurally defective, and substantively deficient. ' They contend that the House of Representatives exceeded its constitutional authority by conducting what they describe as a mini-trial.

The defense further states, 'Ultimately, none of the allegations sufficiently establish the constitutional standards for culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft and corruption, high crimes, or betrayal of public trust.

' They claim that the articles rely on 'erroneous conclusions, speculation, political rhetoric, and materials gathered through an unauthorized evidentiary fishing expedition conducted beyond the constitutional role of the House of Representatives. ' Despite these objections, the House prosecution panel remains steadfast. Ridon emphasized that the case is straightforward: it is about presenting evidence and holding the Vice President accountable.

The trial is expected to be a major political event in the Philippines, drawing significant public and international attention as it tests the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches





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