House Prosecutor Ridon Challenges Duterte Defense Blanket Objections

Representative Terry Ridon rejects VP Sara Duterte's legal team for filing blanket objections to all prosecution evidence in her impeachment trial, calling the strategy unfounded.

Representative Terry Ridon, a member of the House Prosecution team, publicly dismissed the defense strategy employed by Vice President Sara Duterte during the ongoing impeachment proceedings. On Tuesday, Ridon stated that the objections raised by the Vice President's legal counsel regarding the submission of evidence are not grounded in factual reality. He emphasized that the House prosecutors had anticipated such a reaction from the defense team but found the specific nature of their opposition to be lacking in truthfulness. This development marks a significant rhetorical escalation in the legal battle currently before the Senate impeachment court.

Prosecution Anticipates and Rejects Legal Tactics

Ridon explained that the House prosecutors had already expected the defense lawyers to object to every piece of evidence submitted before the Senate impeachment court. He noted that while such objections were foreseeable, they were not based on the factual record established during the recent weeks of proceedings. Ridon told reporters that the prosecution intends to observe how the defense team presents its own evidence and arguments in response to these procedural challenges. The prosecutor indicated that the validity of these objections will ultimately be determined by the Senate impeachment court.

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Comprehensive Evidence Package Submitted for Trial

The evidence package in question includes all documentary evidence and witness testimonies presented by the prosecution in support of Article 2 of the impeachment complaint. This specific article alleges that Vice President Sara Duterte accumulated unexplained wealth through assets that were not declared in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, commonly known as the SALN. The prosecution submitted a wide array of financial records to support this allegation, aiming to demonstrate a discrepancy between declared and actual wealth. The defense team, however, moved to reject the entirety of this submitted material.

The documents objected to by the defense include Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth forms, bank records, and insurance records. Additionally, the prosecution had submitted records from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Anti-Money Laundering Council. Ridon confirmed that the defense lawyers objected to all these pieces of evidence simultaneously. He stated that the House prosecutors would leave it to the Senate impeachment court to make a final determination on the admissibility and relevance of all these submitted pieces of evidence. This blanket rejection effectively challenges the entire evidentiary basis prepared by the House side.

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Prosecutor Criticizes Defense Strategy as Defenseless

Representative Ridon expressed his frustration with the defense team's approach, describing their tactic as a blanket objection to every single piece of evidence submitted by the prosecution. He remarked that this comprehensive rejection was somewhat laughable given the breadth of the material presented. Ridon characterized the defense team's position by stating that their method was defenseless. He suggested that the lack of specific rebuttals indicates a weakness in the defense strategy rather than a valid legal objection. This criticism highlights the growing tension between the two legal teams as the trial progresses.

Implications for Senate Impeachment Court Proceedings

The immediate next step involves the Senate impeachment court reviewing these objections and determining their validity. The court must decide whether to accept the House prosecution's evidence despite the defense's blanket objections. This procedural determination will set the stage for how both sides present their arguments regarding the allegations of unexplained wealth. The outcome of this ruling could significantly impact the trajectory of the impeachment trial. Legal observers will be watching closely to see how the Senate justices navigate this complex evidentiary dispute. The resolution of these procedural matters is critical for establishing the factual record upon which the final judgment will be based. The trial continues to unfold with both sides maintaining their respective positions firmly.