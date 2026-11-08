House Prosecutor Challenges VP Duterte to Take Stand in Impeachment Trial

Gerville Luistro demands Sara Duterte testify in her impeachment trial regarding P817.87 million in alleged unexplained wealth. The Vice President faces scrutiny over financial records and property assets.

House lead prosecutor and Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville Luistro issued a direct challenge to Vice President Sara Duterte, urging her to take the witness stand in her ongoing impeachment trial. Luistro asserted that Duterte is the only individual capable of adequately explaining the complex financial records and property documents currently under review by the prosecution team.

Prosecution Demands VP Testimony

Luistro emphasized that the Vice President must account for her audited financial statements, income tax returns, and statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth, known as SALNs. The prosecutor also highlighted the need for clarity regarding Anti-Money Laundering Council reports, property registrations, and business interests held in GenCorp. Luistro stated in a radio interview on Sunday that there is no one else who can provide the necessary context for these documents.

Also read House Prosecutors Dismiss Duterte Spokesperson Claims of Impeachment Failure

The representative argued that the Vice President should face the Senate impeachment court to prove her innocence directly. She echoed previous remarks made by Lorna Kapunan, daring Duterte to defend herself in an open forum. Luistro questioned why the defense would not come forward if they maintained that no violations had been committed, suggesting that remaining silent leaves the prosecution's case unchallenged.

Alleged Unexplained Wealth Discrepancies

Forensic financial analyst Alexander Cabrera, serving as a prosecution witness, previously estimated that Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, possessed approximately P817.87 million in alleged unexplained wealth. This figure covers the period from 2022 to 2025 and is based on a conservative computation. Under a broader calculation method, the total alleged unexplained wealth could potentially reach P1.5 billion.

Advertisement

This significant disparity stands in stark contrast to the net worth declared by Duterte in her 2025 SALN, which was reported at P98.66 million. The prosecution argues that this gap represents substantial unaccounted assets. Luistro maintained that the testimony provided by prosecution witnesses will remain unrebutted unless Duterte chooses to testify and provide explanations.

Defense Team Prepares Next Steps

Duterte's defense team is scheduled to begin presenting their evidence when the impeachment proceedings resume on Monday, Nov. 9. Luistro acknowledged that it is only the first week of the trial and that they have only seen the first list of witnesses and documents. She suggested giving the defense the benefit of the doubt during this initial phase of the legal process.

The prosecutor reiterated that the prosecution believes Duterte should take the stand to address the allegations directly. Luistro noted that after the first week, more information will likely be revealed. She expressed confidence that the Vice President is the best person to clarify the financial discrepancies presented by the House prosecution team. The upcoming resumption of the trial on Nov. 9 marks a critical juncture for the defense to present their counter-arguments and evidence.