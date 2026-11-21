Lanao del Sur Rep Zia Alonto Adiong calls for decorum after VP Sara Duterte spokesperson Paolo Panelo faces a show cause order for questioning senator-judges impartiality.

House prosecution leadership has formally demanded that the legal team representing Vice President Sara Duterte adhere strictly to the protocols of the Senate impeachment court, even when judicial rulings appear unfavorable to the defense. This directive was issued in response to a recent show cause order directed at the Vice President's spokesperson, lawyer Paolo Panelo, for making public remarks that questioned the impartiality of the senator-judges presiding over the proceedings.

Prosecution Stands for Judicial Decorum

Lanao del Sur Representative Zia Alonto Adiong, serving as the House prosecution spokesperson, articulated this position during a Saturday News Forum held in Quezon City. Adiong emphasized that respect for the court must remain unconditional, stating that the sanctity of the impeachment process requires all parties to honor the rulings and statements of the senator-judges regardless of personal disagreement.

Also read Senate Impeachment Court Issues Show Cause Order Against Paolo Panelo

Adiong clarified that the prosecution team has also faced scrutiny from the bench, including instances where senator-judges dismissed the testimony of their forensic accounting expert, Alexander Cabrera. He noted that some judges referred to the findings regarding alleged unexplained wealth as mere gossip, yet the prosecution maintained a respectful stance without engaging in adversarial language.

Origin of the Show Cause Order

The current legal tension originated from a series of accusations made by Paolo Panelo, who alleged bias against specific senator-judges. These claims were raised during the questioning of Rainer Dela Fuente, a former official from the Anti-Money Laundering Council who testified as a witness for the defense. Panelo maintained that his criticisms were protected under the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

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In response to these allegations, the impeachment court issued a show cause order on Friday requiring Panelo to explain his comments. Presiding officer Senator Francis Chiz Escudero clarified that while Panelo was not directly bound by the court's sub judice rule, he remained subject to potential contempt proceedings under Rule 71 of the Rules of Court for any conduct that undermines the dignity of the tribunal.

Implications for Trial Conduct

Adiong described the incident as a critical warning to all participants in the trial to maintain proper decorum and observe the solemnity of the judicial process. He reiterated that the prosecution has never engaged in combative behavior toward the senator-judges, advocating instead for a culture of mutual respect that upholds the integrity of the impeachment proceedings.

This directive underscores the prosecution's commitment to ensuring that the trial proceeds on the basis of legal merit and procedural correctness, rather than public posturing or challenges to the judiciary's neutrality. The house prosecution continues to urge the defense team to align their public statements with the standards required by the Senate impeachment court.