House Prosecution Rejects Senator Inhibition, Moves to Dismiss in VP Duterte Impeachment Trial

Lead prosecutor Stanley Luistro states the House panel will not seek senator inhibition and will oppose any motion to dismiss, arguing Senate rules mandate a full trial. The impeachment case, backed by 257 lawmakers, includes charges of fund misuse, unexplained wealth, and even conspiracy to assassinate the President.

The House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will not seek the inhibition of any senator, according to lead prosecutor and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel player Stanley Luistro .

In a press conference, Luistro emphasized that participating and deciding on the impeachment trial is the constitutional prerogative of the Senate. He stated that any inhibition would have to originate from the senators themselves, not from the prosecution.

"We will not be doing that because we recognize their prerogative to participate and decide on this impeachment trial. If ever there will be inhibition, definitely it will not come from us. I don't know where it will come from," Luistro said. He added that the prosecution views the proceeding as a constitutional duty, making a request for inhibition improper.

"This is a constitutional duty. I don't think that inhibition will be proper here," he reiterated. The prosecution also made it clear that it will vigorously oppose any motion to dismiss the impeachment complaint at the outset of the trial. Luistro argued that neither the Senate rules on impeachment nor the Constitution provide for an outright dismissal.

He explained that the rules mandate a full trial, culminating in a judgment of either conviction or acquittal.

"Definitely, if there will be a move or request towards the dismissal of the impeachment complaint, i-o-oppose namin yun. I said it earlier that the Senate rules on impeachment do not speak about dismissal," Luistro pointed out.

"The rules neither speak about remand nor about clarification. Ang sinasabi lamang po ng Senate rules on impeachment, trial. And after trial, the judgment is either conviction or acquittal. So kung may motion to dismiss, or if the allegations are tantamount to a motion to dismiss, we will definitely oppose that," he added.

The impeachment case, endorsed by at least 257 House members-well beyond the constitutional threshold of one-third-alleges multiple high crimes. The Articles of Impeachment accuse Vice President Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes.

The specific acts cited include: a) the systematic misuse, misappropriation, and irregular liquidation of P500 million in confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President and P112.5 million from the Department of Education during her tenure as Education secretary; b) amassing unexplained wealth disproportionate to her lawful income; c) repeated failures to fully and truthfully disclose assets, liabilities, and net worth in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) for 2022, 2023, and 2024; d) willfully maintaining business interests without divesting during her vice presidency from 2022 to 2025; e) giving monetary inducements to Department of Education officials to violate procurement laws; and f) contracting for the assassination of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and former Speaker Martin Romualdez through threats and incitement to sedition.

During the House justice panel hearings, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura testified that the Vice President and her husband, Manases Carpio, recorded P6.7 billion in covered and suspicious bank transactions from 2006 to 2025. Furthermore, the joint SALN filings of the Vice President and her husband with the Ombudsman showed no declaration of cash on hand or in bank accounts from 2019 to 2024, raising further questions about the source of their wealth.

These financial revelations form a key part of the prosecution's case on unexplained wealth and graft. The Senate trial is set to begin soon, with the prosecution indicating it has 25 witnesses ready to present its case in full.





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Impeachment Sara Duterte Philippines Senate House Prosecution Stanley Luistro Constitutional Duty Inhibition Dismissal Confidential Funds Unexplained Wealth SALN AMLC

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