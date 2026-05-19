House Prosecution Panel Unveils Assigned Roles in the Impeachment Trial of Vice President Sara Duterte

The House prosecution panel led by Teams Jinky Luistro, Terry Ridon, Joel Chua, Lorenz Defensor has unveiled the assigned roles for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. Sub-teams have been formed to focus on four articles with assigned members. Joel Chua, representing Sub-team 1, is focusing on culpable violations of the constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust related to her alleged misuse of confidential funds. Sub-team 3 is focusing on bribery, gravity, betrayal of public trust, and willful violations of the constitution related to attempting to kill PMJ, FLMA, and MR by Ramos, Zamora, et al

The House prosecution panel in the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, led by Representatives Jinky Luistro, Terry Ridon, Joel Chua, and Lorenz Defensor, has unveiled the assigned responsibilities for the impeachment trial.

Headed by Joel Chua, sub-team one will focus on culpable violations of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust related to her alleged misuse of confidential funds. Representing her will be Rodge Gutierrez, Lordan Suan, Keith Flores, Chel Diokno, Bicol Saro Representative Terry Ridon, Mamamayang Liberal Representative Leila de Lima, and representatives from Manila 3rd District, Bukidnon 2nd District, Akbayan, and Diokno; Iloilo 3rd District, Cagayan de Oro 1st District, and Dinagat Islands.

Article III focuses on bribery, culpability, betrayal of public trust, and willful violation of the Constitution related to trying to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former speaker Martin Romualdez. Members include Bel Zamora (San Juan Representative), Dil Agos II (Zamora), Bag-ao, Gutierrez,to assess voter confidence and propose election reforms; Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board-Land Transportation Office on civic responsibility and safety; Philippine National Police on civilians' safety; and National Commission on Higher Education and Philippine Medical Associations on student security and conduct.

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers politics for Rappler. He is currently assigned to Congress, and has written stories on the Marcos Jr. presidency, the Commission on Elections, and local government units.





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Sara Duterte Impeachment VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Articles Assigned In The Impeachment Trial Assigned Members Of Sub-Teams Duterte's Alleged Misuse Of Public Funds Bribery Of Public Officials Unexplained Wealth Threats To The Life Of President Ferdinand Mar Attempts To Assassinate PMJ FLMA And MR

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