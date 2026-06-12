House Prosecution Panel Discovers Undeclared Assets of Vice President Duterte, Cites Corona Conviction Precedent

The House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has uncovered personal properties not declared in her SALNs, drawing parallels to the conviction of former Chief Justice Renato Corona. Lead prosecutor Terry Ridon says the non-disclosure amounts to millions of pesos and plans to present the evidence to the Senate Impeachment Court.

The House prosecution panel leading the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte has uncovered several personal properties belonging to the Vice President that were not declared in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth ( SALN s).

Bicol Saro Party-list Representative Terry Ridon, the lead prosecutor, disclosed this in an online interview today. Ridon declined to specify the properties but stated that these are assets listed in government office records. He emphasized that the non-disclosure of these assets, including bank accounts and other properties, is one of the bases for the charge of unexplained wealth against the Vice President and her husband.

Ridon compared the situation to the conviction of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona, whose failure to declare assets in his SALNs led to his removal from office. The prosecution panel is now planning to present this new evidence to the Senate Impeachment Court, which will decide on the Vice President's fate. Ridon expressed confidence that the panel can convince at least 16 senator-judges to convict Vice President Duterte, as required by the Constitution.

The Vice President's legal team has previously criticized the proceedings as a fishing expedition, but prosecutors maintain that the evidence is substantive and relevant. Private prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan also weighed in, stating that under the rules of the Senate Impeachment Court, the presentation of new evidence is permissible even beyond pre-trial proceedings. The prosecution plans to call government officials to authenticate the documents and may also subpoena private individuals involved in the transactions.

The value of the undisclosed properties is estimated to be in the millions of pesos, according to Ridon, who added that a valuation expert will be hired to determine the exact worth. The House prosecution panel is determined to build a strong case, drawing parallels to the Corona impeachment where non-disclosure of assets was a key factor in the conviction. Vice President Duterte, meanwhile, continues to deny any wrongdoing, and her supporters have called the impeachment politically motivated.

As the trial progresses, the focus remains on the evidence and its ability to sway the senator-judges. The Philippine Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of all Senate members for conviction, which currently stands at 16 out of 24 senators. Ridon assured that the panel is prepared to present all evidence thoroughly and transparently to the impeachment court.

The discovery of these undisclosed assets marks a significant development in the case, potentially strengthening the prosecution's argument that the Vice President has accumulated wealth beyond her lawful income. The impeachment trial is expected to resume in the coming weeks, with both sides gearing up for a lengthy legal battle.

The outcome will have profound implications for the political landscape in the Philippines, as Vice President Duterte remains a key figure in the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The House prosecution panel, composed of several lawmakers and private prosecutors, has been gathering evidence for months, and this latest finding underscores the seriousness of the charges. The Vice President's legal team has vowed to challenge the admissibility of the new evidence, arguing that it was not part of the original impeachment complaint.

However, prosecutors counter that the evidence is crucial to proving the charge of unexplained wealth and that the Senate Impeachment Court has the discretion to allow its presentation. The impeachment trial is a pivotal moment for the country's democratic institutions, testing the separation of powers and the rule of law. The public remains divided, with many calling for accountability while others view the proceedings as a political vendetta.

Regardless, the prosecution's latest revelation has added a new layer of complexity to the case, and all eyes will be on the Senate as it weighs the evidence. In the coming days, the prosecution panel plans to formally submit the new evidence to the Senate Impeachment Court, along with a request for subpoenas to authenticate the documents. The Vice President's defense team is expected to vigorously oppose these motions, setting the stage for further legal wrangling.

The trial, which has already seen heated exchanges between the two sides, is likely to continue as one of the most closely watched political events in the country's history. The outcome will not only determine the fate of Vice President Duterte but also set a precedent for future impeachment cases





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Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment SALN Undeclared Assets House Prosecution Panel

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