House Prosecution Panel Appoints Specialized Law Firms for Legal Support

The House of Representatives prosecution panel has officially designated three prominent law firms—PECABAR Law, Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices, and SALiGAL—to provide high-level legal expertise and litigation support for upcoming proceedings.

The House prosecution panel has officially announced the appointment of three distinguished law firms to provide comprehensive legal support and expert guidance in its current proceedings.

The selected firms, which include PECABAR Law, Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices, and SALiGAL, bring a formidable array of legal expertise to the table, ranging from complex criminal litigation to specialized corporate and international law. This strategic move is designed to strengthen the panel's capacity to navigate the intricacies of the legal framework surrounding the case, ensuring that every piece of evidence is analyzed with precision and that all procedural requirements are strictly met.

By tapping into these private firms, the House prosecution panel aims to augment its internal capabilities with seasoned practitioners who have a proven track record in the highest courts of the land. Among the appointed firms, PECABAR Law stands out with a team of highly specialized attorneys. Leading the team is Marforth Fua, the senior and managing partner of the firm.

Fua, an alumnus of San Sebastian College who ranked eighth in the 2007 bar examinations, brings invaluable experience from his tenure as an assistant presidential legal counsel to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. His leadership is complemented by Erwin Matib, a partner and head of the special projects and tax departments. Matib is a graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Law and is widely recognized for his ability to handle complex criminal cases involving graft, corruption, and bank fraud.

Adding to the firm's strength is Justine Anne Lamarca, who also graduated from the University of the Philippines and currently heads the litigation and research departments. Her expertise spans a wide array of disputes, including criminal, civil, commercial, and family law. Rounding out the PECABAR team is James Bryan Ibrahim Alih, a San Beda University graduate who furthered his education through an executive program on clinical legal education at Vermont Law and Graduate School.

Alih specializes in the critical areas of fraud, graft, and corruption, making him a vital asset to the prosecution panel. The panel has also engaged the Kapunan and Castillo Law Offices, a firm renowned for its versatility and prestige. The firm was founded by the well-known celebrity lawyer Lorna Patajo-Kapunan, a 1978 graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Law.

Her extensive experience covers a staggering variety of legal fields, including intellectual property, international humanitarian law, mergers and acquisitions, and criminal law. Joining her is co-founder and senior partner Sonya Margarita Benemerito-Castillo, a San Beda University alumna whose expertise includes labor law, land registration, and civil litigation. The firm's corporate and environmental capabilities are bolstered by Deanna Melissa Lorenzo-Singian, a junior partner and corporate secretary who graduated from Ateneo de Manila University.

Furthermore, Lino Chris Kapunan, a managing partner and Ateneo graduate, provides expertise in intellectual property and corporate litigation. Completing this team is Bettina Zamora, a co-managing partner and fellow Ateneo graduate specializing in family, estate, and environmental law. The breadth of knowledge offered by Kapunan and Castillo ensures that the prosecution panel can address any legal challenge, regardless of the specific area of law involved.

In addition to these two firms, SALiGAL has been tapped to provide specialized counsel, particularly in relation to the impeachment complainants. The legal expert from SALiGAL is a graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Law and maintains a strong connection to the academic community, teaching at the University of the Philippines, the University of San Jose-Recoletos, and the University of Cebu.

This lawyer brings a deep academic and practical understanding of labor law, remedial law, and public international law, which are essential for the procedural aspects of the prosecution. The inclusion of an academic expert ensures that the panel's strategies are grounded in the latest legal theories and jurisprudence. The overall composition of this legal team represents a convergence of the best legal minds from the country's top universities, including UP, Ateneo, and San Beda.

By combining the strengths of these three firms, the House prosecution panel is positioning itself to conduct a rigorous and legally sound investigation. The diversity of their specializations—from the high-level government experience of Marforth Fua to the multifaceted practice of Lorna Patajo-Kapunan and the academic rigor of the SALiGAL counsel—creates a comprehensive shield and sword for the prosecution.

As the proceedings move forward, the synergy between these firms is expected to play a pivotal role in the outcome of the case, ensuring that the rule of law is upheld through meticulous legal craftsmanship and strategic litigation





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House Prosecution Panel PECABAR Law Kapunan And Castillo Law Offices Legal Counsel Impeachment

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