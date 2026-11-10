House Panel Questions VP Duterte Tax Omission on Davao City Pay

The House impeachment panel scrutinizes Vice President Sara Duterte's 2024 income tax return for omitting Davao City salary, raising constitutional double-compensation concerns during testimony.

The House impeachment panel has formally alleged that Vice President Sara Duterte failed to report compensation received from the Davao City government in her 2024 income tax return. Private prosecutor Mae Divinagracia presented this claim on Tuesday, asserting that the Vice President's submitted documentation omitted any record of payments from either her previous mayoralty or her current role in the Office of the Vice President. This omission has triggered a legal scrutiny regarding potential violations of tax disclosure rules and constitutional prohibitions against double compensation for public officials.

Discrepancies In The 2024 Income Tax Filing

The core of the prosecution's argument rests on the explicit absence of Davao City earnings in Duterte's 2024 Individual Income Tax Return. Divinagracia utilized this filing as primary evidence, noting that the document contained no entries for salaries, allowances, or any form of financial compensation derived from her time as city mayor. The prosecutor argued that if such funds were not reported, they were either unrecorded or improperly classified, creating a significant discrepancy in the official financial profile of the Vice President. This initial finding prompted the panel to request further verification from government accountants to confirm whether the money was indeed received and subsequently unreported.

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Accountant Testimony And Missing Records

Davao City Accountant Vingelin Bajan provided critical documents during the proceedings, including payroll summaries and disbursement vouchers that detailed a salary differential of P64,194.72 paid to Duterte. Bajan stated that this specific payout was calculated to cover the service periods of January to December 2020 and January to December 2021, but the actual disbursement occurred only in January 2023. The accountant explained that the delay was due to the late completion of supporting documents, which prevented earlier processing. However, when questioned about the existence of original records, Bajan admitted that she no longer possessed the physical copies, stating that they had been previously submitted to the Commission on Audit.

Challenges To Documentary Evidence Validity

Private prosecutor Mae Divinagracia aggressively challenged Bajan's assertion regarding the submission of documents to the Commission on Audit, demanding concrete proof that the transfer had occurred. When Bajan could not immediately produce receipts or acknowledgments from the audit commission, Divinagracia pressed her to confirm that she lacked verification of the documents' current location. This exchange highlighted a significant gap in the audit trail, as the defense witnesses could not definitively place the original financial records within the custody of the national auditing body. The inability to produce these original documents undermined the credibility of the payroll summaries that were presented in their place.

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Senate Scrutiny Of Handwritten Corrections

Senate impeachment court Presiding Officer Francis Escudero and Senator Raffy Tulfo focused their interrogation on the integrity of the disbursement vouchers submitted by the Davao City accountant. They noted visible handwritten corrections on the documents, which originally indicated the period of January to December 2022. These entries were later altered to reflect the years 2020 and 2021, a change that Bajan attributed to the availability of supporting documentation that clarified the actual service periods. The presiding officers questioned why these substantive changes required manual countersigning, raising suspicions about the post-hoc adjustment of financial records.

Constitutional Implications Of Double Compensation

The impeachment panel raised serious concerns about the constitutional implications of these payments, specifically regarding the prohibition against the Vice President receiving double compensation. Senator Tulfo questioned whether the belated correction of dates indicated an attempt to legitimize payments that might violate the Constitution. The inquiry centered on whether the funds were rightfully owed from past mayoral duties but were processed during her tenure as Vice President, potentially creating an illegal overlap of salaries. The panel's investigation continues to examine whether these financial transactions constitute a breach of public trust or legal statutes governing public officials' compensation.