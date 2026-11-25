House Bill 11616 passed on third reading with 234 votes, strengthening IPOPHL with authority to block infringing websites within 48 hours and impose fines of P100,000 to P1 million.

The House of Representatives passed House Bill 11616 on third and final reading on Wednesday, granting the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines stronger enforcement powers against piracy and counterfeiting, with 234 affirmative votes.

Intellectual Property Office Enforcement Powers Expanded

The measure amends the Intellectual Property Code to strengthen protection for copyright owners, trademark holders and legitimate businesses, including Filipino writers, musicians, filmmakers and business owners. Under the bill, rights holders may ask IPOPHL to block access to websites or other online locations whose primary purpose or effect is to infringe copyright or facilitate infringement. Blocking would require due notice and hearing.

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Notification of a complaint to the site operator may be dispensed with only under specified conditions involving unsuccessful reasonable efforts to identify, locate or notify that operator. Once a petition for blocking is found meritorious, internet service providers must comply with a disabling order within 48 hours of its issuance by applying effective technical measures to prevent access to the identified location.

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An existing disabling order would also cover additional online locations associated with the infringing operation through their name, branding or operator, addressing attempts to evade blocking by moving to another address. The bill raises administrative fines to P100,000 to P1 million, far above the existing P5,000 to P150,000 range, with an additional fine of at least P10,000 for every day a violation continues.

Online Piracy Defined and Trademark Protection Broadened

The measure includes infringing electronic and digital content in its definition of pirated goods, recognizing that unauthorized reproduction and distribution also occur online. Trademark protection could extend beyond visible signs, provided a sign is capable of distinguishing one enterprise's goods or services from another's. A single complaint could cover multiple infringing online locations, allowing rights holders to pursue related sites together when the required information is supplied.

The bill also grants IPOPHL authority to gather intelligence, investigate suspected violations, visit establishments during reasonable hours and recommend that appropriate authorities cancel business permits or licenses.